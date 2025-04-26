Which running backs are left in the 2025 NFL Draft? Full list of RBs available on Day 3 ft. Cam Skattebo, Dylan Sampson, and more

The 2025 NFL Draft's first three rounds are now complete. On the first day of the three-day event, the Tennessee Titans kicked things off by selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick, and the Las Vegas Raiders selected game-changing running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.

Not unexpectedly, Jeanty was the first running back off the board this year and the highest-drafted running back since the New York Giants took Saquon Barkley with a second overall pick in 2018.

Only one other running back was chosen in the first round of the draft after Jeanty. Omarion Hampton, a former North Carolina player, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 22nd overall pick to partner with free agent signing Najee Harris in the Bolts running back group.

Given the high caliber of this running back class, it is rather surprising that just four of the 70 players taken in the second and third rounds of the draft on Friday night were running backs.

Here is a list of running backs that teams can still target as the draft draws to a close.

NFL Draft 2025: Full list of RBs available

Since the running back position is perhaps the deepest in this draft class, there are still excellent starting-caliber players available that could contribute to any team they end up joining.

1) Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

2) Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

3) Damien Martinez, Miami

4) DJ Giddens, Kansas State

5) Devin Neal, Kansas

6) Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

7) Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

8) Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

9) Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

10) Brashard Smith, SMU

11) Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

12) Jordan James, Oregon

13) Kalel Mullings, Michigan

14) Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

15) Corey Kiner, Cincinnati

16) Trevor Etienne, Florida

17) Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona

18) LeQuint Allen, Syracuse

19) Woody Marks, USC

20) Donovan Edwards, Michigan

The top 20 running back prospects available from the fourth to the seventh round of the draft are the rushers listed above. There are a number of others that are not on the list, and the majority of those are extremely likely to be undrafted.

It is anticipated that Sampson and Skattebo, who are perhaps the finest of the group, would be targeted early on Day 3 of the selection, which begins at noon on Saturday.

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the teams that invited Bhayshul Tuten on a top-30 visit and the team is believed to still be looking for a running back. The Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers also showed interest in him during the pre-draft process. His draft status has risen thanks to his stunning 4.32 40-yard sprint, and on Saturday, he is anticipated to find a new home.

