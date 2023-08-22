Which Saints players also played for Dolphins? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 22

Today's Immaculate Grid will examine players who played for the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins. The Saints and Dolphins have had some Immaculate Grid studs over the years, and we will showcase two in this piece.

First is Teddy Bridgewater, a dual-threat QB who has played for the Saints, Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions. The Minnesota Vikings selected Bridgewater in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He has been up and around the league since his rookie season, having the best season of his career in 2015 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl. He has struggled with injuries and consistency throughout his NFL career, possibly because he hasn't held a starring role in years.

Bridgewater spent the 2022 NFL season with the Miami Dolphins as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa. He appeared in five regular-season games, putting up a stat line of 683 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He left the Dolphins at the end of the 2022 season and has recently signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for the Saints and Dolphins

Next is Stephone Anthony, a retired linebacker for the Saints and Dolphins. The Saints drafted Stephone Anthony in the first round in 2015 NFL. He was selected after a stunning college career with the Clemson Tigers that saw him earn first-team All-ACC in 2014.

He played on the Saints from 2015 to 2017, alternating between starter and backup. His best season was arguably his rookie year when he finished with 112 tackles, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles. Unfortunately, he couldn't keep up the excellent form due to injuries sustained on the gridiron.

Anthony was traded by the Saints to the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 19, 2017, thus ending the first part of his Saints' career. He was on the roster till 2018, after which the Dolphins declined the fifth-year option of Anthony's ontract.

Anthony ended his NFL career in 2020 after numerous failed efforts to earn a long-term NFL contract.

Other players to represent both the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints include but aren't limited to Vince Biegel, Guy Benjamin, Robert Clark and Aaron Craver.

