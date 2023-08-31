Which Seahawks players also played for Colts? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 31

Today's Immaculate Grid will showcase two players who represented both the Seattle and Indianapolis Colts and appeared in regular season games for their Immaculate Grid franchises.

First is Robert Turbin, a retired running back who played for the Seahawks, Colts, Cleveland Browns, and Dallas Cowboys.

The Seahawks drafted Turbin with a fourth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and he immediately became Marshawn Lynch's backup for the season. Turbin put up a regular season stat line of 354 yards on 81 carries in his rookie season and performed admirably in his role under Pete Carroll's system.

Turbin took fewer touches in the Seattle Seahawks backfield in his sophomore season, as Marshawn Lynch became arguably the best running back in the league,ending the year with 310 yards on 74 carries.

Turbin ended the season and earned his first and only Super Bowl ring in Super Bowl XLVIII, amassing nine carries for 25 yards during the 43–8 victory. He spent one more season in Seattle, putting up similar stats to his first two seasons as a backup for Lynch and was waived on September 9, 2015.

The player's next stop was Cleveland, as he was claimed off the waivers by the Browns ahead of the 2015 NFL season. He appeared in three games for the franchise before being waived in November.

This allowed him to join the Dallas Cowboys, who acquired him for depth purposes. Turbin ended the year with 50 carries for 199 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown with seven catches for 23 receiving yards in ten appearances.

He departed from the Cowboys at the end of the season and later appeared for the Indianapolis Colts and Seahawks (for a second spell). The Utah State alum last played in the NFL in 2019.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Seahawks and Colts

Next is Raheem Brock, a retired defensive end who appeared for the Seahawks and Colts. The Colts drafted Brock in the seventh round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

The Temple University alum represented the Immaculate Grid franchise for eight seasons and was a versatile member of their defense. He started 104 regular-season games (76 at defensive end and 28 at tackle) and alternated with Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney.

A crucial part of their win Super Bowl win in Super Bowl XLI, he is a member of the Indianapolis Star's "All-time Indianapolis Colts team."

After leaving the Colts, Brock joined the Tennessee Titans on August 12, 2010, but was released before the start of the 2010 season.

The Seattle Seahawks then picked him up. Brock had two terrific Immaculate Grid seasons in Seattle before calling it a career at the end of the 2011 NFL season.