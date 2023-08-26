Which Seahawks players also played for the Texans? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 26 

Players from the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks are represented in today's NFL Immaculate Grid.

Justin Britt should be the first player taken into account. After playing college football at Missouri, he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft as a center.

After his selection, Britt quickly established himself as a dependable member of the offensive line thanks to his resilience, sound technique, and leadership abilities.

Britt developed a track record as a devoted player while playing for the Seahawks. Throughout his time with the Seahawks, Britt was quite regular and tried to maintain his health.

However, Justin Britt's career has been hampered by injuries, and as a result of these challenges, he has had some difficulty getting regular playing time. He sustained a season-ending ACL injury in 2020, which caused Seattle to release him before the 2021 season.

Following his release by the Texans in March, Justin Britt, an offensive lineman in the NFL for nine years, is now expected to retire. He played in just one game in 2022 while spending the majority of the season on the reserve/non-football injury list for the team.

Due to injuries, Britt's stint with the Texans was brief. After his tenure with the Texans and Seahawks, he will still be regarded as one of football's gritty interior linemen.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 26: Other players to have played for both the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans

The second Immaculate Grid suggestion for today's puzzle is Justin Forsett, who played nine NFL seasons for seven different teams. In his NFL career, the running back carried the ball 820 times for 3,890 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected Forsett, a California Golden Bears football player. He also had stints with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts.

Forsett was selected by the Seahawks in the 2008 NFL Draft, but he failed to make the team's roster for the start of the season. However, he later joined the Indianapolis Colts as a special teams member for three games.

From 2009 until 2011, Forsett returned to the Seahawks. His 2009 season, which included 16 games, saw him carry for 619 yards.

Before joining the Ravens to contend for a place on the roster in 2014 training camp, he first spent 2012 with the Houston Texans and 2013 with the Jaguars.

In 2014, while playing with the Ravens, he had his best season, finishing with personal bests of 235 carries, 1,266 running yards, and 8 touchdowns. He was then chosen for the Pro Bowl.

After leaving the league in 2017, Forsett—who was renowned for his agility and quickness while playing—is now a reputable businessman and motivational speaker.

