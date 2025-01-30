Which is the shortest Super Bowl in history? Revisiting New Orleans Saints vs Indianapolis Colts clash

The Super Bowl is the culmination of months of riveting American football action. From September, 32 teams compete for the chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy, but only two teams make it to the big game.

The Super Bowl isn't your typical football game. There are typical pregame activities, a halftime show and time allotted for advertisements. Hence, it's unsurprising that Super Bowl games are three to four hours long.

With that in mind, let's look back at the shortest Super Bowl in history.

Which is the shortest Super Bowl in history?

According to Sports Illustrated, the shortest Super Bowl game in history was Super Bowl XLIV. The New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts in three hours and 14 minutes at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami. The Saints won, 31–17.

Super Bowl XLIV was the Saints' first appearance in the big game, and quarterback Drew Brees aimed for his first Super Bowl ring. In front of them was a Colts side led by arguably the greatest regular-season quarterback in the history of the NFL, Peyton Manning.

Brees' Saints reached the Super Bowl after compiling an NFC-leading 13-3 regular-season record. They were up against a Colts side that finished the regular season at 14-2.

Both teams enjoyed impressive playoff victories. The Saints beat the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings to set up a Super Bowl date in Miami, while the Colts brushed aside the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets in the AFC wing.

The first half of the Super Bowl was a cagey contest, with the Colts leading 10-6 at halftime. The legendary rock group The Who handled the halftime show. The English group performed hits such as "Pinball Wizard," "Who Are You," "Won't Get Fooled Again," and more.

The Saints came into the second half of the Super Bowl energized. They made a comeback against Peyton Manning & Co. and ended up winning 31-17.

Drew Brees earned Super Bowl MVP honors. It was the Saints' sole Super Bowl win and the crowning moment of Brees' illustrious professional football career.

