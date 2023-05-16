Which single-season records could Aaron Rodgers break with Jets? Predicting numbers for QB's 2023 season

Aaron Rodgers begins a new chapter with the New York Jets. In many ways, they begin a new chapter with him, too.

For too many seasons, they have struggled to find the right quarterback that can take them forward. Instead, they have gone through drafts and trades trying to find the right signal caller.

Finally, they have their hands on the four-time MVP. While there's no guarantee that there will be a fairytale, Rodgers was the best player in the league just a couple of seasons ago. He comes into a familiar offensive system that will be run by Nathaniel Hackett and is surrounded by footballers who have played with him in Green Bay.

So, it makes sense that the New York Jets are suddenly among the favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy this season. With a serious defense already in place, if they can get their offense going, they should be in the mix.

At a personal level, what can Aaron Rodgers do to turbocharge the offense? In the process, can he break any longstanding records? We take a look at how best his season could go.

Single season records in Aaron Rodgers' reach

Single season New York Jets records

Some records should be easy for Aaron Rodgers to reach. One of them is the one we have heard a lot about. The New York Jets franchise passing record is 4.007 yards in 1967 by Joe Namath. The most touchdowns is 31 by Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015.

Old Time Football 🏈 @Ol_TimeFootball

#Jets Joe was the first to throw for over 4000 yards in a season (and only player in a 14 game season), a feat not matched for 12 seasons after. Joe was the first to throw for over 4000 yards in a season (and only player in a 14 game season), a feat not matched for 12 seasons after.#Jets https://t.co/fcEKUMmoyr

Aaron Rodgers has ten seasons with more than 4,000 yards and seven seasons where he has scored 31 touchdowns or more. If he can play at a level he was playing at before last season, when he was beset with rib and thumb injuries, both these records should fall.

In fact, the Jets franchise, as a whole, have only breached the 4,000 yards thrice in their entire history: 2015, 1967 and last year. There is every chance that Aaron Rodgers could obliterate all these records this year.

Single season Aaron Rodgers' records

Furthermore, two great quarterbacks who went to new teams and improved their performances are Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Manning set the record for most passing yards in a season in 2013 after moving to the Denver Broncos from the Indianapolis Colts, when he threw for 5,477 yards.

Brady had his highest passing yards in a season in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 5.316 yards. That was higher than any season he had with the New England Patriots. If Aaron Rodgers can get more than 4,643 yards this season, he will beat his old single-season record set in 2011.

René Bugner @RNBWCV The team records of all NFL teams for passing yards in a single season

Two QBs hold single-season passing yards records for two different teams: Tom Brady & Matthew Stafford

Joe Namath still holds the Jets record

No Bears QB has ever thrown for more than 4000 yards The team records of all NFL teams for passing yards in a single seasonTwo QBs hold single-season passing yards records for two different teams: Tom Brady & Matthew StaffordJoe Namath still holds the Jets recordNo Bears QB has ever thrown for more than 4000 yards 📋 The team records of all NFL teams for passing yards in a single season💡 Two QBs hold single-season passing yards records for two different teams: Tom Brady & Matthew Stafford😮 Joe Namath still holds the Jets record😱 No Bears QB has ever thrown for more than 4000 yards https://t.co/1Ihcjzoyqe

NFL single season records

The former Packers quarterback might also reach the aforementioned 5,477 yards mark set for most passing yards in a season.

For comparison, Peyton Manning's highest yardage with the Indianapolis Colts was 4,700 yards before he set the single season record with the Denver Broncos. That's really close to the number that's Aaron Rodgers' record with Green Bay.

If the new Jets quarterback can reach that number, he could also beat the record of 5,614 all-purpose yards set by Patrick Mahomes last season. He has an average of 192.6 yards rushing per season in his career. If he can reach the passing threshold, he could also set the single-season yardage from the line of scrimmage.

23RepeatTour @CSHER_13 @arobinson11



Most offensive yards. He beat Brees’ record from 2011.



Mahomes: 5614

Brees: 5562 @EmmanuelAcho He literally did.Most offensive yards. He beat Brees’ record from 2011.Mahomes: 5614Brees: 5562 @arobinson11 @EmmanuelAcho He literally did. Most offensive yards. He beat Brees’ record from 2011. Mahomes: 5614Brees: 5562 https://t.co/mIuGOQCutn

Records under threat

Therefore, in the new season, Rodgers can break franchise records, his own records and NFL records. The Jets records seem the easiest to overcome, given his history.

However, when all is said and done, he might have beat his personal best and set the league standard for years to come. If he does, he might win yet another MVP award, which will tie him at five with Peyton Manning, who has the most accolades in this category.

