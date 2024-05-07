Which is the smallest city to have an NFL franchise? All you need to know

According to AS.com, Green Bay is the smallest city to have an NFL franchise. It is home to the Green Bay Packers, a franchise known for its consistency and ability to draft superstar-level quarterbacks.

Green Bay is located in Wisconsin and is the smallest market in which a major professional sports franchise is located. Green Bay might be the smallest city to have an NFL franchise, yet it's among the most successful.

How did the Green Bay Packers perform in 2023?

The Green Bay Packers entered the season with minimal expectations following the departure of franchise legend Aaron Rodgers. The season was seen as most likely a developmental season for Jordan Love and the rest of the young roster around him.

However, the Packers had other plans and soared to a playoff berth on the back of a 9-8 record. The franchise was one of the best in the NFC and showcased its ability to undertake a quick rebuild.

The Packers beat the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round to set up a date against the San Francisco 49ers. However, that was too big of a challenge, as they bowed out in the divisional round.

What to expect from the Green Bay Packers in 2024?

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Green Bay Packers have been active in free agency. They brought in a couple of talented players to fill holes in the roster and improve in necessary components.

Furthermore, the Packers had a stellar draft, selecting young prospects who should be important to the team soon.

Here's a look at the Packers' 2024 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1 No. 25: Jordan Morgan, Offensive tackle, Arizona

Round 2 No. 45 (from the New Orleans Saints through the Denver Broncos): Edgerrin Cooper, Linebacker, Texas A&M

Round 2 No. 58: Javon Bullard, Safety, Georgia

Round 3 No. 88: MarShawn Lloyd, Running back, USC

Round 3 No. 91 (from the Buffalo Bills): Ty’Ron Hopper, Linebacker, Missouri

Round 4 No. 111 (from the New York Jets): Evan Williams, Safety, Oregon

Round 5 No 163 (from the Buffalo Bills): Jacob Monk, Center, Duke

Round 5 No. 169: Kitan Oladapo, Safety, Oregon State

Round 6 No. 202: Travis Glover, Offensive tackle, Georgia State

Round 7 No. 245: Michael Pratt, Quarterback, Tulane

Round 7 No. 255: Kalen King, Cornerback, Penn State

The 2024 season is looking up for the Packers faithful, and we won't be surprised if they embark on yet another deep postseason run.

