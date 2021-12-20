Steelers players with most sacks in a season: T.J. Watt breaks 13-year old record

T.J. Watt is an NFL superstar currently wreaking havoc for the Pittsburgh Steelers along their defensive front. The 27-year-old got paid this year and has also put his name into the franchise record books.

This is likely going to become a common occurrence for many years.

Watt has now broken the Steelers' single-season sack record of 16, reaching the milestone in the 14th game of the season. Well, the 14th game for the Steelers.

It was only Watt's 12th game played, proving just how dominant he has been this year.

Watt got close to the record last year with 15. Now that he has finally set a new mark, he will be looking to keep it going for the remainder of the season.

Who held the record for most sacks in a season for Steelers?

Watt broke James Harrison's record of 16 sacks, which was set back in 2008. Harrison was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year that season while also being named a first-team All-Pro.

Watt is trying to follow in those same footsteps.

Harrison never approached that mark again, as his next best was a total of 10.5 sacks, which he had in 2010. He still did finish his career with four All-Pro appearances that came in a stretch between 2007-2010, all with the Steelers.

At his peak, Harrison was among the most highly unstoppable players in NFL history.

This proves just how insanely dominant Watt has been since making his NFL debut. After posting seven sacks as a rookie in 2017, he registered 13 in 2018.

Then came 14.5 in 2019, and 15 in 2020.

Watt's name is already all over the single-season leaderboard for sacks in Steelers history. He sits at the top, with Harrison in second place.

Watt's total of 15 sacks in 2020 is tied with those of Mike Merriweather in 1984. It is apparent how long each respective record lasted and how impressive it is for Watt to reach this mark with such ease.

JJ Watt (74.5)

TJ Watt (65.5...and counting)



That Watt family is something else. The last two players with 65+ sacks over their first five seasons.JJ Watt (74.5)TJ Watt (65.5...and counting)That Watt family is something else. #Steelers The last two players with 65+ sacks over their first five seasons. JJ Watt (74.5)TJ Watt (65.5...and counting)That Watt family is something else. #Steelers

Watt is now changing the way Steelers fans will look at franchise records. He is the gold standard for a franchise that has seen legends of the game pass through on defense.

After setting the record with ease, the new quest will be to try to break it in 2022 and beyond while he remains in his prime.

Watt entered the NFL trying to live up to the hype created by his brother, J.J. Watt. He is doing that and more as he is on pace to receive his third consecutive first-team All-Pro honors.

The younger of the Watt siblings also seems on track to win Defensive Player of the Year, while also potentially getting some MVP votes.

More than a few MVP votes should not come as a surprise as Watt continues his legendary season.

