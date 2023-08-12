Which Super Bowl champion had a 1,000-yard rushing season? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 12

The NFL Immaculate Grid has given fans one of the tougher connections to make among players. It asked about Super Bowl champions who've had a 1,000-yard rushing season in their career.

One name that stands out is the late Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris. Harris passed away at the age of 72 last December. The nine-time Pro Bowler spent 12 seasons with the Steelers and is the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards with 11,950 yards.

More impressive, he had eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons as four of them came in all four seasons the Steelers won the Super Bowl in the 1970s.

Below are three other players who, like Franco Harris, have won a Super Bowl and have a 1,000-yard rushing season on their resume.

Players with a Super Bowl and a 1,000-yard rushing season | NFL Immaculate Grid

Blount with the New England Patriots

LeGarrette Blount was a member of the New England Patriots on and off for four seasons. The undrafted free agent got his first 1,000-yard season in the 2016 season with New England with 1,161 yards.

He and the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 by a 34 -28 score in overtime.

Hall of Fame RB Terrell Davis

Terrell Davis spent his entire seven seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' offense ran through the three-time All-Pro as he was one of the top rushers in the league

Davis finished second in the NFL in the 1997 season with 1,750 yards and even led in touchdowns with 15.

The following season, Davis and the Broncos went back-to-back winning their second Lombardi Trophy. Davis became the fourth player with 2,000 yards in a season with 2,008, winning MVP in that 1998 season.

Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch aka "Beast Mode" spent seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2010 -2016, 2019).

In that stretch, had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons while leading the league in touchdowns in two of those seasons.

The 2013 season saw the Seahawks win the first-ever Super Bowl in team history as Lynch rushed for 1,257 yards. He ranks fourth all-time in career rushing yards with Seattle (6,381).