Which team attempted the fewest passes in an NFL game?

For the most part, to win a game in the NFL, teams will use a mixture of running plays and passing plays. They do this to keep the defense guessing about what they will do next.

However, sometimes a team or scheme dictates what the other team will do. For instance, if a team is great in pass defense, then the opposing team will run the ball more.

Kyler Murray threw only 15 passes on Sunday in the Cardinals' win over the Chicago Bears, which means that teams can win games even when they hardly pass the football. But which are the teams with some of the lowest pass attempts in an NFL game?

#1 - Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles, 3 December 1950 - 0 passes attempted

It was a game late in the 1950 NFL season when the Cleveland Browns faced the Philadelphia Eagles. The Browns managed to scrape past the Eagles 13-7, but they did it without throwing a pass.

One pass was thrown, only to be called back for a penalty. The win ended the Eagles' playoff hopes while the Browns would go on to win the NFL title that year.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Rams, 13 November 1949 - 0 passes attempted

This was another contest where no passes were attempted during the entire game by the Steelers. This was largely due to the weather conditions. The Steelers were heavy underdogs against the Rams, and the fact that the field was extremely muddy certainly helped them.

Steelers v Rams - Photo : Vic Stein, Getty Images

The game ended in a 7-7 draw as the Rams' blushes were spared thanks to a one-yard rushing touchdown from Fred Gehrke.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Brooklyn Dodgers, 16 November 1941 - 0 passes attempted

Eight years prior to the game above, the Pittsburgh Steelers completed an NFL game with zero pass attempts. The Steelers were underdogs and upset the then Brooklyn Dodgers 14-7 thanks to a 25-yard rushing touchdown from Art Jones.

Pittsburgh Steelers team photo - Photo: steelers.com

The fact that the Steelers scored two touchdowns without a pass remains remarkable.

#4 - Detroit Lions vs Cleveland Rams, 10 September 1937 - 0 passes attempted

On September 10, the Detroit Lions blew out the then Cleveland Rams 28-0. What was incredible about this game was that the Lions did not throw a single pass the entire game.

Rams playing Lions - Photo: reddit.com

It was Cleveland's NFL debut and one that was quickly forgotten as the Lions ran all over the NFL's new boys.

#5 - Green Bay Packers vs Portsmouth Spartans, 8 October 1933 - 0 pass attempts

This is the earliest known NFL game without a pass attempt. The Packers defeated the Portsmouth Spartans (who would later go on to be called the Detroit Lions) 17-0, with the two touchdowns coming from a blocked punt and an interception.

Spartans v Packers - Photo : dawgsbynature.com

The Packers did attempt a pass, but it was after a PAT on a fourth-quarter touchdown run, so it was not official.

