Which team have the Eagles lost to the most? Exploring Philly's record in the NFL so far 

The Philadelphia Eagles have existed since 1933. The club has an array of significant rivalries both within and outside of their division being one of the earliest professional sports teams.

The Eagles have lost more games to the Washington Commanders than they have against any other NFL team among the opponents they have faced since they began competing in the league.

Among the the main factors that contribute to the rivalry, similar to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, is that the Eagles and Commanders both compete in the NFC East and face off against each other twice a year.

There have been 178 encounters between the Eagles and Commanders. The Washington team has an overall advantage of 89-83-6. The Eagles have prevailed in four NFL championships, including one Super Bowl, compared to the Commanders' five, which includes three Super Bowl victories.

In their only postseason encounter, the Washington team prevailed 20-6 over the Eagles in the 1990 NFC Wild Card round.

The regular season matchup between these two teams in 1990, which took place before their playoff encounter, can be considered the most memorable matchup between them.

Buddy Ryan, the head coach of Philadelphia, predicted before the game that his side would defeat the Redskins so thoroughly that "they'll have to be hauled off in body bags."

The Redskins lost nine players, notably all of their quarterbacks who were available to participate, due to injuries throughout the game, proving the Eagles' coach right.

Brian Mitchell, a rookie running back, had to be sent out by the Commanders to fill in at quarterback for the shattered squad. The final score was 28-14 in favor of the Eagles. The NFL would refer to the historic clash as "The Body Bag Game."

Which team have the Eagles won most games against?

Since 1933, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants have competed in the same NFL division each season.

The Eagles presently hold a 93-88-2 advantage in the total series involving these two sides. The Eagles have triumphed against their neighborhood foe more often than they have against any other NFL team.

The Eagles also have a 3-2 advantage over the Giants in their five postseason meetings.