Which team has the easiest NFL schedule? 5 teams with a lighter workload for 2023 season 

For the simple reason that we don't yet know how excellent or horrible each team is, determining which NFL teams have the toughest or easiest schedule is not precisely a mathematical process.

However, the league makes an effort to ensure that the weakest clubs play the simplest schedules while the strongest teams from the previous season play the most difficult slates while determining the schedule each year.

Simply adding together their opponents' previous season's victories and losses will reveal which side has the simpler/harder schedule.

This approach is far from ideal. In addition to the regular natural adjustments that organizations go through as time passes, teams can change drastically from one year to the next as a result of personnel or management shifts, unexpected injuries, free agency and acquisitions. However, this approach can at least show which teams may have the best chance to perform above projections in 2023.

Top 5 teams with the easiest schedule in 2023

#1 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are predicted to have the least difficult strength of schedule in the 2023 NFL season. The Saints benefit from playing in a poor division since they are the top team in the NFC South and hence have the easiest schedule of divisional rivals among their competitors. They also play in the NFC North, which is a rather weak division.

#2 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have the second-easiest schedule in 2023. Only four 2022 postseason opponents will face the Falcons this season.

The Falcons' divisional schedule will be relatively simple because none of the NFC South's four clubs managed to finish with a winning record last year.

For the past seven-year period, at least one team with one of the two easiest matchups has advanced to the postseason, which is positive news for the Falcons. If that pattern continues, either one of New Orleans or Atlanta or both will reach the playoffs in 2023.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

Since the AFC South is not a highly competitive division, the Indianapolis Colts may benefit from it. With the exception of the road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team's schedule after their Week 11 bye is not expected to be challenging for them.

In 2022, the Colts' opponents had a combined record of 124-162-2. The team will have a simple schedule to work with and get the chance to hone their rookie quarterback weapon.

#4 - Carolina Panthers

In 2023, the Carolina Panthers' schedule is the fourth-easiest of any NFL team. Last season, their opposition had a combined record of 108-128-2.

The Panthers' calendar appears to be positioned to help them succeed. The squad has a chance to qualify for the postseason as a wild card outlet at least, due to the NFC South's completely wide-open makeup.

With matchups against the Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, the Panthers' early schedule is difficult to navigate. On paper, things appear to be quite straightforward after the bye week. The only playoff teams the Panthers will face after their Week 7 bye are the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and a Tom Brady-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#5 - The Houston Texans

The Houston Texans' 2023 schedule is nearly as basic as one could hope for. The team's rivals had a combined record of 123-163-2 in 2022.

On paper, the Texans' game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 should be their simplest while the game against Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 is projected to be the most difficult. Both contests will be away from home.

This season, the team will play a number of away contests that are very winnable, including four against each of the Colts, Titans, Panthers and Falcons.

