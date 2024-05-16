  • NFL
  • Which team has the most NFL Primetime Games in 2024? All you need to know

Which team has the most NFL Primetime Games in 2024? All you need to know

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 16, 2024 01:50 GMT
NFL: New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys
The long-anticipated NFL schedule is out, and there are several primetime games for your favorite NFL franchise. With the schedule out, we can see the teams that earned several primetime games for 2024.

This article will highlight the teams with the most primetime games in 2024, their primetime schedules, and a franchise that won't be playing a single primetime fixture in the upcoming season.

The teams with the most NFL Primetime Games in 2024

The Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers are the teams with the most primetime fixtures in 2024. The postseason contenders will have the most night games in the upcoming season as they aim for Super Bowl glory.

The Dallas Cowboys are searching for their first Super Bowl in decades. Their first primetime game will be against the New York Giants in Week 4. Their last primetime fixture for the season will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.

The New York Jets haven't made the playoffs in ages, but that didn't stop the NFL from giving them a league-high six primetime fixtures. Their first primetime fixture is against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, and their last for the season is against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, the aim in 2024 is to win the Super Bowl, as they were just one win away in the previous season. The 49ers' first primetime game of the 2024 NFL season is against the New York Jets in Week 1, while their last is versus the Detroit Lions in Week 17.

The 2024 NFL Primetime Games Schedule for the Terrific Three

Here's a look at the 2024 Primetime fixture schedule for the Cowboys, Jets, and 49ers:

Dallas Cowboys:


Week



Date



Opponent



Time (ET)



TV Channel



4



26/9



New York Giants



8:15 p.m.



Prime Video



5



6/10



Pittsburgh Steelers



8:20 p.m.



NBC



8



27/10



San Francisco 49ers



8:20 p.m.



NBC



11



18/11



Houston Texans



8:15 p.m.



ESPN



14



9/12



Cincinnati Bengals



8:15 p.m.



ESPN



16



22/12



Tampa Bay Buccaneers



8:20 p.m.



NBC


New York Jets:


Week



Date



Opponent



Time (ET)



TV Channel



1



9/9



San Francisco 49ers



8:15 p.m.



ESPN/ABC



3



19/9



New England Patriots



8:15 p.m.



Prime Video



6



14/10



Buffalo Bills



8:15 p.m.



ESPN



7



20/10



Pittsburgh Steelers



8:20 p.m.



NBC



9



31/10



Houston Texans



8:15 p.m.



Prime Video



11



17/11



Indianapolis Colts



8:20 p.m.



NBC


San Francisco 49ers:


Week



Date



Opponent



Time (ET)



TV Channel



1



9/9



New York Jets



8:15 p.m.



ESPN/ABC



6



10/10



Seattle Seahawks



8:15 p.m.



Prime Video



8



27/10



Dallas Cowboys



8:20 p.m.



NBC



13



1/12



Buffalo Bills



8:20 p.m.



NBC



15



12/12



Los Angeles Rams



8:15 p.m.



Prime Video



17



30/12



Detroit Lions



8:15 p.m.



ESPN/ABC


Which NFL teams do not have a Primetime Game in 2024?

The Carolina Panthers are the only team without a primetime game in the 2024 NFL season. This comes after the Panthers had the worst regular-season record in the 2023 season.

It is another blow to the Panthers, as the team couldn't even use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft due to a trade with the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2023 Draft.

