Which team has the most picks in the 2025 NFL Draft? All you need to know

The 2025 NFL draft is just a couple of months away. All 32 teams know when to pick in the first round, pending potential trades as draft day approaches. However, there are set to be some changes in the draft order due to teams getting compensatory picks.

Ad

With that in mind, let's look at the team with the most picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

Which team has the most picks in the 2025 NFL draft?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to CBS Sports, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the most picks in the upcoming draft, with 10. The Jaguars have picks in every round, including multiple picks in rounds three, four and six.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, it's important to note that compensatory picks haven't been awarded just yet. Thus, there's a high possibility that another franchise will have more draft picks than the Jaguars on draft night.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a list of how many picks each teams have at the moment:

Jacksonville Jaguars - 10 New England Patriots- 9 Carolina Panthers- 9 Chicago Bears - 9 Cleveland Browns- 9 Las Vegas Raiders - 8 New Orleans Saints - 8 New York Jets - 8 Pittsburgh Steelers - 8 San Francisco 49ers - 8 Buffalo Bills - 8 Washington Commanders - 7 Tennessee Titans - 7 Philadelphia Eagles - 7 Baltimore Ravens - 7 Denver Broncos - 7 Green Bay Packers - 7 Indianapolis Colts - 7 Kansas City Chiefs - 7 Los Angeles Chargers - 7 Miami Dolphins - 7 New York Giants - 7 Seattle Seahawks - 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 6 Atlanta Falcons - 6 Cincinnati Bengals - 6 Dallas Cowboys - 6 Detroit Lions - 6 Houston Texans - 6 Los Angeles Rams - 6 Arizona Cardinals - 5 Minnesota Vikings - 3

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 NFL draft first-round order

Here's a look at the current order (and regular season records) of the 2025 NFL draft first round:

Tennessee Titans (3-14) Cleveland Browns (3-14) New York Giants (3-14) New England Patriots (4-13) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) Las Vegas Raiders (4-13) New York Jets (5-12) Carolina Panthers (5-12) New Orleans Saints (5-12) Chicago Bears (5-12) San Francisco 49ers (6-11) Dallas Cowboys (7-10) Miami Dolphins (8-9) Indianapolis Colts (8-9) Atlanta Falcons (8-9) Arizona Cardinals (8-9) Cincinnati Bengals (9-8) Seattle Seahawks (10-7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) Denver Broncos (10-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) Green Bay Packers (11-6) Minnesota Vikings (14-3) Houston Texans (10-7) Los Angeles Rams (10-7) Baltimore Ravens (12-5) Detroit Lions (15-2) Washington Commanders (12-5) Buffalo Bills (13-4) Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.