Which team has spent the most in 2025 NFL Free Agency so far? All you need to know

Free agency is a time for NFL teams to acquire talent ahead of a new season. Teams re-sign existing members of their franchise to new contracts and use the opportunity to acquire talents from other franchises ahead of the NFL draft.

All 32 teams have made moves this free agency period. With that in mind, let's look at the team that has spent the most money in the window.

Which team has spent the most in 2025 NFL Free Agency so far?

The New England Patriots have spent the most money in free agency so far. The Patriots have spent $288,650,000 on 12 contracts during the window.

Furthermore, Mike Vrabel's side has allocated $163,400,000 in guaranteed money with $114,400,000 being guaranteed at signing. It's clear that Robert Kraft is sparing no expenses in getting the Patriots back to the upper echelon of professional football.

Here's a list of the top five spenders in free agency:

5. Indianapolis Colts - $137,437,500

The Colts have made a couple of major moves in free agency. They've signed safety Camryn Bynum to a four-year, $60 million deal, cornerback Charvarius Ward to a three-year, $60 million deal, and Daniel Jones to a one year, $14 million contract.

They've also retained Ashton Dulin by giving him a two-year deal worth $8.5 million. The Colts are looking to break their playoff drought in 2025.

4. Chicago Bears - $135,257,500

The Chicago Bears have been rather active in free agency. They've given out eight contracts during the window.

Notable deals include edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo signing a three-year deal worth $48 million, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett joining on a three-year contract worth $43.5 million, and center Drew Dalman joining for three years at $42 million.

3. New York Giants - $182,275,000

The New York Giants are another team that has been very active in free agency. The Giants are aiming for a playoff push in the upcoming season.

The Giants have added cornerback Paulson Adebo on a three-year deal worth $54 million, safety Jevon Holland on a three-year contract worth $45.3 million, and other key pieces.

2. Minnesota Vikings - $242,720,000

The Minnesota Vikings have crossed the $200 million threshold during free agency. The Vikings are looking to solidify themselves as playoff contenders for the foreseeable future.

The Vikings have added guard Will Fries on a five-year deal worth $87.7 million, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on a three-year deal worth $51 million, and another defensive tackle Javon Hargrave on a two-year contract worth $30 million. The goal is to build around sophomore QB J.J. McCarthy and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

1. New England Patriots - $288,650,000

The New England Patriots have been by far the biggest spenders in free agency. They're just under $12 million away from crossing the $300 million threshold in free agency.

Major deals include bringing in defensive tackle Milton Williams for $104 million over four years, cornerback Carlton Davis for $60 million over three years, and edge rusher Harold Landry for $43.5 million over three years.

