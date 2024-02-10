Which team has more Super Bowl wins, Chiefs or 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. Both have won eight Super Bowls between them: the Niners have five trophies, while the Chiefs have three.

The Chiefs and 49ers would want to add another title to their cabinet in the Big Game tomorrow, but only one can win.

Both clubs will face each other for the second time. Their first encounter happened in 2020, which saw the Chiefs win 31-20.

The 49ers have five Vince Lombardi Trophies, although their last championship was in 1994. After losing three NFC titles consecutively, the squad advanced to Super Bowl XXIX that season and triumphed 49–26 over the Chargers.

The Niners have gone without winning a Super Bowl for a remarkably long time. In that context, Tom Brady was still a high school player in 1994, and Christian McCaffrey had not yet been born.

For McCaffrey, Brock Purdy and others from the 49ers lineup, winning the Super Bowl would mean a great deal. It would allow them to go down in history as the group of players that ended the team's protracted drought. This is particularly relevant regarding the 49ers have lost their last two Super Bowl games.

If they won another championship, the 49ers would equal the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl trophies ever. Although neither team is proficient, the Niners have better odds of becoming the first team in history to win seven Super Bowls.

If the Chiefs won, they would tie the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers for fifth most championships all-time.

Which team is favored to win the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the 49ers?

The 49ers are the slim favorites over the Chiefs to take Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.

The 49ers have fared better this season. They were 12-5 in the regular season and secured the NFC's top seed, even though the Chiefs are the reigning champions. The Niners also triumphed against the Detroit Lions 34-31 and the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in the NFC championship game and divisional round, respectively. It helped the team get to the Super Bowl.

Despite several difficulties throughout the regular season, Kansas City finished 11-6 and earned the third seed in the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs seem to have settled into a groove during the postseason. They defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-24, Miami Dolphins 26-7, and Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to advance to the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes will join Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana and Troy Aikman as the only starting quarterbacks with at least three Super Bowl rings if the Chiefs defeat the Niners on Sunday.