Which team will score the most points in Week 1?

Week 1 is days away. The NFL is buzzing with new matchups. Every season brings something different, and this season will be no different. From free agent signings to impactful rookies, there will be a lot to decipher in the coming days.

The strength of schedule for every team and team makeover plays a huge part in analyzing who might come away with a victory. Even more than that is the ability to decide who might be scoring the most points. Here's a look at which teams will score the most points in Week 1.

What NFL team will dominate in Week 1?

There are three matchups in Week 1 that could produce the most offense. The Denver Broncos travel to take on the New York Giants. Being that the Broncos put up a high-flying amount of offense during the preseason, they could very well be the ones that take over the NFL's highest scores after Week 1.

Yes, it was just the preseason ... but still. 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NZAKJ5WmVq — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 30, 2021

The Broncos averaged 31.5 points per game. According to some fantasy football projections, the Giants rank somewhere around 18 out of 32 teams in terms of ability to stop opposing offensive numbers. If the Broncos can capture some of their preseason magic, expect the score to be tilted heavily for the visiting team.

Another matchup to take a look at would be the Carolina Panthers taking on the New York Jets. The New York Jets have added a few pieces to their arsenal, but not enough to possibly stop the Panthers in their attempt to come away with a statement-making Week 1 victory. The New York Jets rank towards the bottom of the pack in current fantasy projections.

With Sam Darnold coming over from the Jets, he could play with a big chip on his shoulder. Christian McCaffrey will look to continue his running and pass-catching dominance against a soft Jets defense.

The final matchup that could produce a high-scoring affair, is the San Francisco 49ers traveling to take on the Detroit Lions. The Lions are another question mark team heading into the 2021 season, especially after their 5-11 season last year. Current fantasy projections have them ranked almost dead last against the 49ers offense.

Many key players around the NFL are coming back from serious injuries. Some might be equal but hard to imagine any are more important to their team’s success than #49ers DE Nick Bosa. DeMarcus Ware: “If he’s out there…the sky is the limit.” https://t.co/axWpg52Rcf — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 7, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers look to bounce back after their last season was doomed with a plethora of injuries. A healthy Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle can easily carve up the secondary for the Lions. Raheem Mostert is also looking to rebound from his injury-riddled 2020 season.

Who will be the #1 scoring team from Week 1?

With the offensive output that the 49ers have been able to put up minus their injuries, it looks to be that the San Francisco 49ers will bounce back in a big way for Week 1. The offense could be firing on all cylinders against an overly-weak defense in the Detroit Lions. Especially being that the 49ers have the #2 ranked TE in the game with George Kittle.

