Which team won back-to-back Super Bowls 19 years ago? Revisiting NFL history as Patrick Mahomes chases iconic record

The New England Patriots were the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls. The Tom Brady-led team achieved the feat by winning Super Bowl XXXIX 19 years ago (2005), and the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs will be able to repeat the feat in Super Bowl 2024.

The Chiefs are up against the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers and have a date with destiny at the Allegiant Stadium. In this article, we examine how the 2003-04 Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs performed in their historic seasons.

The Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl XXXIX-winning New England Patriots

The New England Patriots dominated the NFL for over two decades. The legendary Bill Belichick coached the team, and they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Tom Brady.

The Patriots enjoyed numerous Super Bowl-winning seasons, but their most dominant spell was arguably Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX in back-to-back years. That happened 19 years ago, and the franchise remains the last team to win consecutive Super Bowl games.

Only seven franchises have won back-to-back Super Bowls, including the Pittsburgh Steelers (twice), Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and the Bill Belichick-coached Patriots.

In 2004, the Patriots earned a 32-29 Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers, a dominant franchise in their own right. Then, the very next year, they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 to become the seventh NFL franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

That win was the third of the Belichick and Brady era and represented the birth of a dynasty, one that hasn't been topped nearly two decades later.

How have the Kansas City Chiefs performed this season?

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had the smoothest title defense in the 2023 NFL season, but they've made it to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs amassed an 11-6 regular season record, recording losses to the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

However, during the playoffs, the Chiefs showed what they were made of. Patrick Mahomes and Co. beat their bitter rivals, the Miami Dolphins (26-7) in the wildcard round, the Buffalo Bills (27-24) in the divisional round and the first-seeded Baltimore Ravens (17-10) in the Championship Game.

Next up is the Super Bowl, where they will be up against the best team in the NFC Conference, the San Francisco 49ers. Andy Reid will hope to pull off yet another victory over his former team at the Allegiant Stadium.