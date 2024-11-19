Which teams are on bye for week 12? Exploring NFL schedule and standings

It's been an entertaining NFL season so far. The 2024 season has seen surprises, blowout wins, breakout performances, and a host of "welcome to the NFL" moments. Week 11 was interesting as some teams continued their playoff drive while others had questionable showings when the lights were brightest.

Week 12 is poised to be special. However, six franchises won't be playing because they are embarking on their bye week. Let's examine those franchises, the week's schedule and the current NFL standings.

Which teams have a bye in Week 12?

The six teams with a bye in Week 12 are the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets. These teams have differing records ahead of their byes.

The Atlanta Falcons go into their bye week with a 6-5 record. They started the season with a bang but are currently on a two-game winning streak. The bye week will be crucial as they'll get a chance to rebuild and address their recent shortcomings.

The Buffalo Bills go into the bye week with a 9-2 record. They're on a six-game winning streak and just beat the last unbeaten team in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and Co. enter the bye week with loads of good vibes.

The Cincinnati Bengals go into the bye week with a 4-7 record. They have endured a frustrating season due to a streaky defense. Joe Burrow must wonder what he has to do to get his side to close out games despite his MVP-caliber performances.

The Jacksonville Jaguars go into the bye week with a 2-9 record. They are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention and will need to come back from the bye week revitalized. They're currently on a four-game losing streak.

The New Orleans Saints go into the bye week with a 4-7 record. The Saints are fresh off consecutive wins for the first time since early in the season. It'll be interesting to see how they perform once they're back in action.

The New York Jets enter the bye week with a 3-8 record. They are arguably the most disappointing team in the league due to their preseason expectations and the superstars on their roster. The bye week couldn't have come at a better time, as they're on a two-game losing streak.

Week 12 Schedule

Here's a look at the Week 12 regular-season schedule:

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, November 24, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Monday, November 25, 2024

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Standings in Week 12

Here's a look at how things stand in the NFL ahead of this week's fixtures:

AFC EAST

Bills - 9-2

Dolphins - 4-6

Jets - 3-8

Patriots - 3-8

AFC NORTH

Steelers - 8-2

Ravens - 7-4

Bengals - 4-7

Browns - 2-8

AFC SOUTH

Texans - 7-4

Colts - 5-6

Titans - 2-8

Jaguars - 2-9

AFC WEST

Chiefs - 9-1

Chargers - 7-3

Broncos - 6-5

Raiders - 2-8

NFC EAST

Eagles - 8-2

Commanders - 7-4

Cowboys - 3-7

Giants - 2-8

NFC NORTH

Lions - 9-1

Vikings - 8-2

Packers - 7-3

Bears - 4-6

NFC SOUTH

Falcons - 6-5

Buccaneers - 4-6

Saints - 4-7

Panthers - 3-7

NFC WEST

Cardinals - 6-4

Rams - 5-5

Seahawks - 5-5

49ers - 5-5

