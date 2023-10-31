Which teams are on a bye in Week 9? NFL schedule explored

Almost every week during the NFL regular season, fantasy football players wonder what to do with teams and players that have just returned from bye weeks. Every team gets a week away during the season, making it challenging to predict how a player will fare following their time off.

Around this time of season, a few NFL clubs might benefit from bye weeks to regroup, clear their heads and return to the field in better shape than before. After all 32 NFL teams played in Week 8, which teams will have a bye week in Week 9?

Which NFL teams have a bye week in Week 9?

After a week in which every NFL club participated, fantasy football managers will determine which teams aren't participating in Week 9, as several significant players will not be available. In Week 9, the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos are all off.

With a 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, the Lions improved to 6-2 on the season and strengthened their position in the NFC playoff hunt.

As a balanced team in the NFL, Detroit hopes to build on its stellar run by having many key players, notably running back David Montgomery, return from injury after the bye week.

The team that stands to gain the most from this Week 9 bye could be the 49ers, who are currently on a three-game losing run and have fallen out of first place in the NFC West following their Sunday loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers hope this bye week will give them time to recuperate, reenergize and concentrate on putting things on the right course.

After returning from bye week, the Broncos seem to have a great shot of salvaging their season. They have won two straight games, most recently defeating the Kansas City Chiefs with a spectacular performance. After a 1-5 start to the season, the squad is currently 3-5 for the year, a respectable standing.

The Jaguars have won five straight games as they head into their bye week. The squad's next game is scheduled for Week 10 against the 49ers, another team on bye in Week 9.

The Jaguars will now take advantage of their one-week break to recuperate and prepare for the demanding schedule that most likely includes a postseason run.