Which teams have the most compensatory picks in 2025 NFL Draft? All you need to know

The 2025 NFL Draft will occur in Green Bay. This year's draft starts on April 24, and all 32 franchises will have a chance to add talented collegiate prospects to their rosters.
While each team is entitled to its statutory draft picks, some teams will get compensatory picks. These picks are granted because other franchises hire coaches, general managers and other personnel from the teams that developed them.
According to Yahoo Sports, 15 different franchises were awarded compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's look at the teams with the most.
Which teams have the most compensatory picks in 2025 NFL Draft?
The Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and San Francisco 49ers are tied at four each for the most compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Ravens have one compensatory pick in the fourth round, one in the fifth, and two in the sixth round.
The Cowboys have three compensatory picks in the fifth round and one in the sixth.
The Miami Dolphins have one compensatory pick in the third round, one in the fourth, and two picks in the seventh round. While the San Francisco 49ers have one in the third round, one in the fourth round, and two picks in the seventh round.
Here's a look at how the 35 compensatory picks were distributed:
- Baltimore Ravens - 4
- Dallas Cowboys - 4
- Miami Dolphins - 4
- San Francisco 49ers - 4
- Los Angeles Chargers - 3
- Seattle Seahawks - 3
- Buffalo Bills - 2
- Cleveland Browns - 2
- Kansas City Chiefs - 2
- Las Vegas Raiders - 2
- Green Bay Packers - 1
- Minnesota Vikings - 1
- New York Giants - 1
- Los Angeles Rams - 1
- Detroit Lions - 1
Here's the full breakdown of the compensatory picks:
Round 3
- Pick 97: Minnesota Vikings
- Pick 98: Miami Dolphins
- Pick 99: New York Giants
- Pick 100: San Francisco 49ers
- Pick 101: Los Angeles Rams
- Pick 102: Detroit Lions
Round 4
- Pick 135: Miami Dolphins
- Pick 136: Baltimore Ravens
- Pick 137: Seattle Seahawks
- Pick 138: San Francisco 49ers
Round 5
- Pick 169: Buffalo Bills
- Pick 170: Dallas Cowboys
- Pick 171: Dallas Cowboys
- Pick 172: Seattle Seahawks
- Pick 173: Buffalo Bills
- Pick 174: Dallas Cowboys
- Pick 175: Seattle Seahawks
- Pick 176: Baltimore Ravens
Round 6
- Pick 209: Los Angeles Chargers
- Pick 210: Baltimore Ravens
- Pick 211: Dallas Cowboys
- Pick 212: Baltimore Ravens
- Pick 213: Las Vegas Raiders
- Pick 214: Los Angeles Chargers
- Pick 215: Las Vegas Raiders
- Pick 216: Cleveland Browns
Round 7
- Pick 249: San Francisco 49ers
- Pick 250: Green Bay Packers
- Pick 251: Kansas City Chiefs
- Pick 252: San Francisco 49ers
- Pick 253: Miami Dolphins
- Pick 254: Cleveland Browns
- Pick 255: Los Angeles Chargers
- Pick 256: Miami Dolphins
- Pick 257: Kansas City Chiefs
