Which teams have the most compensatory picks in 2025 NFL Draft? All you need to know

The 2025 NFL Draft will occur in Green Bay. This year's draft starts on April 24, and all 32 franchises will have a chance to add talented collegiate prospects to their rosters.

While each team is entitled to its statutory draft picks, some teams will get compensatory picks. These picks are granted because other franchises hire coaches, general managers and other personnel from the teams that developed them.

According to Yahoo Sports, 15 different franchises were awarded compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's look at the teams with the most.

Which teams have the most compensatory picks in 2025 NFL Draft?

The Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and San Francisco 49ers are tied at four each for the most compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Ravens have one compensatory pick in the fourth round, one in the fifth, and two in the sixth round.

The Cowboys have three compensatory picks in the fifth round and one in the sixth.

The Miami Dolphins have one compensatory pick in the third round, one in the fourth, and two picks in the seventh round. While the San Francisco 49ers have one in the third round, one in the fourth round, and two picks in the seventh round.

Here's a look at how the 35 compensatory picks were distributed:

Baltimore Ravens - 4

Dallas Cowboys - 4

Miami Dolphins - 4

San Francisco 49ers - 4

Los Angeles Chargers - 3

Seattle Seahawks - 3

Buffalo Bills - 2

Cleveland Browns - 2

Kansas City Chiefs - 2

Las Vegas Raiders - 2

Green Bay Packers - 1

Minnesota Vikings - 1

New York Giants - 1

Los Angeles Rams - 1

Detroit Lions - 1

Here's the full breakdown of the compensatory picks:

Round 3

Pick 97: Minnesota Vikings

Pick 98: Miami Dolphins

Pick 99: New York Giants

Pick 100: San Francisco 49ers

Pick 101: Los Angeles Rams

Pick 102: Detroit Lions

Round 4

Pick 135: Miami Dolphins

Pick 136: Baltimore Ravens

Pick 137: Seattle Seahawks

Pick 138: San Francisco 49ers

Round 5

Pick 169: Buffalo Bills

Pick 170: Dallas Cowboys

Pick 171: Dallas Cowboys

Pick 172: Seattle Seahawks

Pick 173: Buffalo Bills

Pick 174: Dallas Cowboys

Pick 175: Seattle Seahawks

Pick 176: Baltimore Ravens

Round 6

Pick 209: Los Angeles Chargers

Pick 210: Baltimore Ravens

Pick 211: Dallas Cowboys

Pick 212: Baltimore Ravens

Pick 213: Las Vegas Raiders

Pick 214: Los Angeles Chargers

Pick 215: Las Vegas Raiders

Pick 216: Cleveland Browns

Round 7

Pick 249: San Francisco 49ers

Pick 250: Green Bay Packers

Pick 251: Kansas City Chiefs

Pick 252: San Francisco 49ers

Pick 253: Miami Dolphins

Pick 254: Cleveland Browns

Pick 255: Los Angeles Chargers

Pick 256: Miami Dolphins

Pick 257: Kansas City Chiefs

