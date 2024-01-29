Which teams were in the last 10 Super Bowls? Recapping past decade of Big Game participants

The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be traveling to Las Vegas in hopes of winning the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season on February 11. This year's Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from four years ago.

The Chiefs were the consensus underdogs before their game against the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. However, they managed to win 17-10 and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

A couple of hours after that AFC Championship game, Brock Purdy guided San Francisco to an exciting 34-31 win against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game, securing a meeting with the defending Super Bowl champions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the Niners will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11. In the meantime, let's look at the participants from the last ten Super Bowls down below.

Teams that participated in the last 10 Super Bowls

1] Super Bowl LVII in 2023 - Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl LVII was held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on February 12, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a 38–35 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, who won their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

The game became the third-highest-scoring Super Bowl game ever, with 73 combined points scored by Philly and Kansas City. The Eagles' 35 points were also the most scored by a team that lost in the Big Game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of his 27 throws for 182 yards and three touchdowns in that game and ultimately won the Super Bowl MVP award.

Expand Tweet

2] - Super Bowl LVI in 2022 - Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl LVI was the first one of its kind to be hosted in Los Angeles in 29 years. The Big Game took place on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to capture their first Super Bowl championship since relocating to Los Angeles in 2016 in that game.

At 36, Rams' head coach Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to earn the coveted Super Bowl ring.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp won the MVP award for the Super Bowl with 8 receptions for 92 yards, 1 carry for 7 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

3] Super Bowl LV in 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV at their home field, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 7, 2021. The Bucs defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31–9.

That game marked quarterback Tom Brady's seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy, the most of any player in league history.

In addition, the now-retired QB was named the game's MVP for the fifth time in his career after throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns with a passer rating of 125.8.

Expand Tweet

4] Super Bowl LIV in 2020 - Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31–20 to win Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Patrick Mahomes won MVP of the Super Bowl LIV by throwing for two touchdowns and adding one more on the ground in just his third season in the NFL.

Kansas City won its first Super Bowl since the AFL-NFL merger in that game and its first in fifty years with that victory.

Expand Tweet

5] Super Bowl LIII in 2019 - New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots played in a low-scoring Super Bowl LIII, with the Pats winning 13-3. The match took place in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019.

New England's wide receiver Julian Edelman was awarded the game's MVP after he caught 10 passes for 141 yards.

The Pats tied the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles in league history as Tom Brady led them to their sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2019.

Expand Tweet

6] Super Bowl LII in 2018 - Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, beat the New England Patriots and Tom Brady 41–33 in Super Bowl LII.

The two teams collected 1,151 total yards in that game, which took place at Minneapolis's U.S. Bank Stadium. That number still stands as a record for the most yards in Super Bowl history.

Nick Foles took over as the Eagles' starting quarterback after QB1 Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury late in the regular season. Foles went on to throw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, earning MVP honors in the Super Bowl.

7] Super Bowl LI in 2017 - New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons

The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34–28 in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2018. The Pats overcame a 25-point deficit in the fourth quarter and overtime to win the game.

Tom Brady was able to win his fourth Super Bowl MVP award because of his 43 completed passes, 62 throw attempts, 466 passing yards, and two touchdowns in the game.

8] Super Bowl 50 in 2016 - Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24–10 in a thrilling Super Bowl 50 game played at Santa Clara, California's Levi's Stadium, on February 7, 2016.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller won the MVP award for the Super Bowl that year following a performance in which he registered 2.5 sacks and six total tackles. In addition, he forced two fumbles and intercepted one pass.

9] Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 - New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks

The New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 28–24 to win Super Bowl XLIX on February 1, 2015, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tom Brady, who finished the game with 328 yards, 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and a passer rating of 101.1, won the MVP award for the third time in his career.

Expand Tweet

10] Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 - Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks completed an amazing 2013–14 season with a resounding victory in Super Bowl XLVIII on February 2, 2014, at MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The game ended in a 43–8 win for the Seahawks. That victory tied for the third-biggest point margin ever in Super Bowl history.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith won the MVP award for that game with six solo tackles, four assists, one fumble recovery, and one interception.