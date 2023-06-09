Which teams will Dallas Cowboys face in 2023 NFL preseason?

The Dallas Cowboys will play three preseason games before gearing up for the 2023 NFL season. Mike McCarthy's side will have the opportunity to fine-tune their plans for the main campaign.

Here's a look at the three preseason games that the Cowboys will play before starting their regular season:

Date Match Time Saturday, August 12 Jacksonville Jaguars 4:00 PM ET Saturday, August 19 Seattle Seahawks 9:00 PM ET Saturday, August 26 Las Vegas Raiders 7:00 PM ET

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas will open their preseason by hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 12. They will then make the trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Saturday, August 19 with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys will conclude their preseason with a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 at AT&T Stadium.

The preseason is widely considered as a warm-up for players, coaches and fans to brace for the regular season. It will give them a chance to try out schemes and figure out their rotations.

How did the Dallas Cowboys fare in the 2022 NFL season?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys finished last season with an impressive 12-5 record. Mike McCarthy's team finished second in the NFC East, only behind the Philadelphia Eagles, but comfortably qualified for the playoffs.

In the wild-card round, the Cowboys took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was their first playoff win on the road since their Super Bowl-winning 1992 season.

However, Dallas was eliminated from the postseason by the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas Cowboys schedule for 2023 NFL season

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023:

Week 1: at New York Giants (Sun. 9/10, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 2: New York Jets (Sun. 9/17, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 3: at Arizona Cardinals (Sun. 9/24, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 4: New England Patriots (Sun. 10/1, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 5: at San Francisco 49ers (Sun. 10/8, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 6: at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon. 10/16, 7:15 p.m.)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Los Angeles Rams (Sun. 10/29, 12:00 p.m.)

Week 9: at Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 11/5, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 10: New York Giants (Sun. 11/12, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 11: at Carolina Panthers (Sun. 11/19, 12:00 p.m.)

Week 12: Washington Commanders (Thurs. 11/23, 3:30 p.m.)

Week 13: Seattle Seahawks (Thurs. 11/30, 7:15 p.m.)

Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 12/10, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills (Sun. 12/17, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 16: at Miami Dolphins (Sun. 12/24, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 17: Detroit Lions (Sat. 12/30, 7:15 p.m.)

Week 18: at Washington Commanders (TBD).

Poll : 0 votes