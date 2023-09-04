Which Titans players have also played for Colts? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 4

Today's Immaculate Grid will highlight two players who represented the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. This piece will focus on players who made regular-season appearances for both franchises.

First is Jordan Wilkins, a running back who has played for the Titans and Colts. The Colts drafted him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Wilkins was a dual-threat running back from the jump, putting up a stat line of 336 rushing yards, one rushing TD, 16 receptions, and 85 receiving yards in his rookie year. He posted a similar season in his sophomore season, posting 307 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in 14 games in year two.

Unfortunately, he featured in a reduced role in the third season, putting up a stat line of 84 rush attempts for 308 rushing yards and one rushing TD with 12 receptions for 105 receiving yards in a COVID-affected season. He was waived by the franchise on October 30, 2021.

Wilkins later signed with the Tennessee Titans as a practice squad player. He made just one regular season appearance for the franchise in the 2021 NFL season. He was released on August 16, 2022.

Following his stint with the Titans, Wilkins signed to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on November 2, 2022. He was moved to the active roster on December 20 and made four regular-season appearances in his second spell with the franchise. The Colts eventually released him on January 3, 2023. He hasn't played in the NFL since and remains a free agent heading into the 2023 NFL season.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Titans and Colts

Next is Denico Autry, a defensive end who currently represents the Titans. Autry has also played for the Oakland Raiders and Indianapolis Colts in his Immaculate Grid career. The Raiders snagged him as an undrafted free agent after going undrafted in the 2014 Draft.

Autry has enjoyed an eight-year NFL career, during which he has been utilized majorly as a starter. He has appeared in 29 regular season fixtures for the franchise, featuring as a starter for most games and carving out a niche as a versatile Immaculate Grid defender. He goes into the 2023 NFL season expecting to help the team reach the postseason after a lean spell in 2022.