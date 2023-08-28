Which Titans players also played for Ravens? August 28 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

We're highlighting two players in today's NFL Immaculate Grid who boldly sported the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens uniforms.

Steve McNair played quarterback for 13 seasons in the NFL, mainly for the Titans, who were called the Houston Oilers at that time. He also spent two years with the Ravens.

The Houston Oilers selected McNair with the third overall choice in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft.

In 1997, McNair took over as the Saints' starter after playing mainly as a backup quarterback during his first two seasons.

He was traded to the Ravens after the 2005 season, where he played for two seasons before retirement.

McNair appeared in three Pro Bowls, threw for 31,304 yards, and ran for 3,590 yards during his professional football career. In 2003, he shared the MVP award with Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts. He was renowned for his skill as a playmaker and his determination to play despite injuries.

Other NFL players to have played for both the Titans and Ravens

Another player who has experience playing for both the Ravens and the Titans is Derrick Mason. For fifteen seasons, he played as a wide receiver in the league.

In the fourth round of the 1997 NFL Draft, Mason was selected by the Titans as the 98th overall pick after starring in college football for the Michigan State Spartans.

Mason played for the team that selected him for eight seasons and was twice named to the Pro Bowl. He led the Titans in receiving from 2002 through 2004, amassing 1,000-yard performances totaling 1303, 1168, and 1073.

Mason joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2005, and until 2010, he accumulated 5,777 yards to become the team's all-time top receiver.

A pivotal period in Mason's career was during his time with the Ravens. He developed into one of quarterback Joe Flacco's top targets and was crucial to the triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

In his NFL career, Mason recorded 973 catches, 12,061 receiving yards, 66 receiving touchdowns, and three return touchdowns before retiring with the Ravens in June 2012.

