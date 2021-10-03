Which undefeated NFL team/s will taste defeat in Week 4?

Coming into the fourth week of the NFL season, there are still five undefeated teams. Some of the biggest preseason contenders, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, have already tasted defeat this season. However, a few other lesser teams are yet to lose.

Being undefeated is a great sign, of course, but it doesn't necessarily mean that you are a Super Bowl contender above other teams that have lost a game. The schedule plays a huge part in this. Teams tend to falter when they face a stronger opponent.

Check out which teams will no longer be undefeated after Week 4

Which undefeated team will lose in Week 4?

Of the five undefeated teams, three are on the verge of losing their status after this week.

Carolina Panthers (vs. Dallas Cowboys, 2-1)

The Panthers are a much better team than everyone thought. Sam Darnold has been an immense upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater. The defense is now one of the best in the league, leading in sacks, pressures and most of the other categories.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Sam Darnold has 888 passing yards this season, the 2nd-most during a 3-0 start by any QB making his first 3 starts with a team.



He trails only Kurt Warner, who had 894 passing yards in the first 3 starts of his 1999 MVP season with the Rams. Sam Darnold has 888 passing yards this season, the 2nd-most during a 3-0 start by any QB making his first 3 starts with a team.



He trails only Kurt Warner, who had 894 passing yards in the first 3 starts of his 1999 MVP season with the Rams. https://t.co/R7CFMP3O5w

But on Sunday, the Panthers will face the Dallas Cowboys, a team with one of the best offenses in the league and with an ascending defense. It should be a close game, but Carolina will miss Jaycee Horn following a foot injury. The Cowboys have a lot of weapons and the Panthers might fall to 3-1.

Arizona Cardinals (vs. Los Angeles Rams, 3-0)

Somebody has to give in this contest between two undefeated teams for the NFC West lead. The Cardinals might not survive against the best NFL team over the course of the last three weeks.

Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals The only team in the NFL that has scored 30+ points in each of the first three games this season.



We have recorded 400+ yards and 30+ points in each of the first three games of a season for the first time in franchise history. The only team in the NFL that has scored 30+ points in each of the first three games this season.



We have recorded 400+ yards and 30+ points in each of the first three games of a season for the first time in franchise history. https://t.co/bP3yFtvF2o

The Rams are just too strong. Matthew Stafford has been the perfect addition to Sean McVay's offensive system. They are winning games against strong teams, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Cardinals are undefeated, they are not beating weaker teams the way a contender should beat. The Rams will most probably improve to 4-0 with the Cardinals falling to 3-1.

Detroit Lions v Arizona Cardinals

Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 2-1)

That's a tough pick, as the Raiders are not only undefeated but they are also playing at a very high level. The Chargers are coming from an impressive victory against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Justin Herbert has been playing lights out this season, solidifying himself as an elite quarterback. The Raiders will keep this a close game, but the Chargers are really solid on both sides of the ball. Home advantage could make the difference to Los Angeles winning this Monday Night Football game.

