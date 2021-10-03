Which undefeated NFL team/s will taste defeat in Week 4?

Coming into the fourth week of the NFL season, there are still five undefeated teams. Some of the biggest preseason contenders, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, have already tasted defeat this season. However, a few other lesser teams are yet to lose.
Being undefeated is a great sign, of course, but it doesn't necessarily mean that you are a Super Bowl contender above other teams that have lost a game. The schedule plays a huge part in this. Teams tend to falter when they face a stronger opponent.
Check out which teams will no longer be undefeated after Week 4
Which undefeated team will lose in Week 4?
Of the five undefeated teams, three are on the verge of losing their status after this week.
Carolina Panthers (vs. Dallas Cowboys, 2-1)
The Panthers are a much better team than everyone thought. Sam Darnold has been an immense upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater. The defense is now one of the best in the league, leading in sacks, pressures and most of the other categories.
But on Sunday, the Panthers will face the Dallas Cowboys, a team with one of the best offenses in the league and with an ascending defense. It should be a close game, but Carolina will miss Jaycee Horn following a foot injury. The Cowboys have a lot of weapons and the Panthers might fall to 3-1.
Arizona Cardinals (vs. Los Angeles Rams, 3-0)
Somebody has to give in this contest between two undefeated teams for the NFC West lead. The Cardinals might not survive against the best NFL team over the course of the last three weeks.
The Rams are just too strong. Matthew Stafford has been the perfect addition to Sean McVay's offensive system. They are winning games against strong teams, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While the Cardinals are undefeated, they are not beating weaker teams the way a contender should beat. The Rams will most probably improve to 4-0 with the Cardinals falling to 3-1.
Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 2-1)
That's a tough pick, as the Raiders are not only undefeated but they are also playing at a very high level. The Chargers are coming from an impressive victory against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
Justin Herbert has been playing lights out this season, solidifying himself as an elite quarterback. The Raiders will keep this a close game, but the Chargers are really solid on both sides of the ball. Home advantage could make the difference to Los Angeles winning this Monday Night Football game.