Which will be the worst team in 2024 NFL season? 5 teams far away from contention feat. Bryce Young's Panthers

The 2024 NFL season is just months away as the offseason continues to march on and the schedule is near to being released. Now that the 2024 NFL Draft has been completed and most of the top free agents have signed new contracts, most teams' rosters are coming into focus for Week 1.

Each new season brings a different set of expectations for each team. Their outlook is largely based off of their results in recent seasons and changes made during the offseason, among other factors. Just months away from the kickoff to the 2024 NFL season, here are the five teams that seem furthest away from being true contenders.

Worst projected teams ahead of 2024 NFL season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryce Young

#5 - New York Giants

The New York Giants earned the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft due to their disappointing season last year. While they added Malik Nabers to their offense that was desparately in need of wide receivers, a case can be made that their offense may be even worse this season after losing Saquon Barkley. He was likely their best overall player.

#4 - Arizona Cardinals

With the exception of having Kyler Murray locked in at quarterback, the Arizona Cardinals appear to be in the middle of a full rebuild. While they have added some solid building blocks, such as Marvin Harison Jr, it's hard to imagine that will be enough to take a huge step forward from their awful 2023 season.

#3 - Tennessee Titans

Much like the New York Giants, the Tennessee Titans added much-needed help to their wide receivers, but also lost arguably their best overall player. Calvin Ridley could provide a boost to their passing game, but Derrick Henry has been the engine of their offense in recent years and he is no longer on their roster.

#2 - New England Patriots

It's a brand new era for the New England Patriots after Jerod Mayo replaced Bill Belichick as their head coach. He will be tasked with rebuilding their roster, especially on offense, and started that process by drafting Drake Maye this year. They still seem to have a long way to go before truly competing, unless Maye can do something spectacular in his rookie season.

#1 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers finished with the worst overall record in the 2023 season and it's hard to make a legitimate case that they will take a step forward this year. Their roster is still loaded with holes and second-year quarterback Bryce Young is working with some of the weakest wepaons in the NFL. The also lost Brian Burns in free agency, who was probably their best defender.