Which will be the worst team in 2025 NFL season? 5 teams far away from contention feat. Derek Carr's Saints

The 2025 NFL season is just a few months away, and now the the draft has concluded, it's time to start analyzing each team's outlook. Their projections for an upcoming season is based on many factors, including their recent results, but more importantly, their significant offseason changes. Here's how the five worst teams currently stack up at this point in the offseason.

5 worst teams entering 2025 NFL season

Worst NFL teams 2025

#5 - Drake Maye's Patriots

the New Enbgland Patriots have done a solid job building their roster on both side of the ball to supplement Drake Maye and his overall development. It's fair to expect them to take a step forward this year as they seem to be going in the right direction, but they just aren't there yet in terms of being legitimate contenders. New head coach Mike Vrabel may help them get there in the near future.

#4 - Bryce Young's Panthers

Bryce Young has been extremely inconsistent since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers. He has shown flashes of hius massive potential when he was selected first-overall, but has also played bad enough at times to be benched. The team made significant improvements to their offense around him, including draft Tetairoa McMillan this year, so it couyld be a make-or-break year for Young.

#3 - Cam Ward's Titans

The Tennessee Titans' outlook for the 2025 season is essentially fully dependent upon how Cam Ward translates into a NFL quarterback. He was the top overall pick in the draft this year, and while his future appears bright, it may take some time for him to develop. He also has a relatively weak cast of offensive weapons to work with, so his first year may not result in a huge step forward for the franchise.

#2 - Derek Carr's Saints

Derek Carr has been involved in trade rumors and is also reportedly injured, but for now at least, he's still projected to be the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback this year. He will need to hold off rookie Tyler Shough, but either way, they still have one of the weakest overall rosters in the league.

#1 - Shedeur Sanders' Browns

The Cleveland Browns may be leaving the 2025 NFL offseason with more questions than answers in regards to their quarterbacks. They have a crowded room of mediocre options including Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett to replace the injrued Deshaun Watson, who has been struggling anyway. They will have a hard time competing until they figure out the future of this position.

