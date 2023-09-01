Which was the worst Broncos team ever? Revisiting Denver's disastrous 1963 roster

The Denver Broncos concluded the 2022 season with a 5-12 record, which was their second consecutive campaign finishing bottom in the AFC West and their seventh consecutive season missing the postseason.

Even if the 2022 season wasn't the worst in team history, it wasn't far off.

Possibly the worst season in team history for the Denver Broncos was 1963. The team had the worst record in the AFL at the end of the season, finishing fourth in the Western Division with a record of two victories, 11 defeats, and one tie. In their last 10 games that year, the Broncos had a 0-10 record.

The biggest loss in Broncos history, measured by score differential, was 52 points, and it again happened in a 7-59 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963. After moving from Dallas in the offseason, the Chiefs played their first game under their new name in that contest. It established precedent for a season in which the Broncos weren't competent enough to compete with anyone in the league.

After a 0-2 start, the Broncos managed a 14-10 victory over the Boston Patriots before scoring 50 points against the San Diego Chargers, one of their most impressive offensive performances in their four-year existence. Unfortunately, they didn't manage to win another game for the rest of the season.

Denver's attack saw four quarterbacks who completed no fewer than 15 passes that year. Lionel Taylor, who was arguably the team's sole bright spot that year, hauled in 78 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 scores.

How many Super Bowls have the Denver Broncos won?

The Denver Broncos are one of the NFL's most successful teams, having won three Super Bowls.

In 1973, the Broncos had their first-ever winning season with a record of 7-5-2. Following that season, the squad had just three losing seasons in the following two decades. The Broncos won seven AFC Western Division championships and four AFC championships between 1977 and 1991. The level of success it achieved was unimaginable even for Denver's favorites—and for good reason.

The Broncos attained the summit of the professional football scene when they defeated the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII to win their first Super Bowl. The Denver Broncos won successive Super Bowls with a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII.

The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in 2016 to win their third championship in one of the most defensive Super Bowl games in history.