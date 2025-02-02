Which was the worst Super Bowl in history? Top 3 games ranked feat. Cowboys vs Bills

The Super Bowl is played for the highest stakes at the end of each NFL season to crown a single champion for the year. The situation has created some of the most iconic games in league history, but not all of them have been memorable. Here are the three worst games in the event's history.

Worst Super Bowls in NFL history

Worst Super Bowls ever (image credit: getty)

#3 - Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers 55 - Broncos 10

Joe Montana won one of his four rings, which was the NFL record — before Tom Brady smashed it — in an absolute blowout over the Denver Broncos. He threw five touchdown passes in a game that was never close, including three to Jerry Rice.

The 49ers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the game was essentially over by halftime with a 27-3 margin. John Elway didn't help the Broncos' case with his disappointing performance which included just 108 passing yards and three turnovers.

#2 - Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys 52 - Bills 17

The Buffalo Bills were unfortunate when they lost starting quarterback Jim Kelly to an injury, forcing Frank Reich to play most of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. It may not have mattered after Kelly threw two interceptions in his first seven pass attempts, although Recih also threw two.

The Cowboys' offense showed their dominance in this game, led by their legendary "Triplets" who won three rings for the franchise. Troy Aikman threw two of his four TD passes to Michael Irvin, while Emmitt Smith added 135 scrimmage yards and a TD. The Bills scored the first TD but they were outscored 52-10 the rest of the way.

#1 - Super Bowl XLVIII: Seahawks 43 - Broncos 8

The Seattle Seahawks and their legendary "Legion of Boom" defense recorded a safety on the first play from scrimmage to take a 2-0 lead. They never looked back from there, increasing their lead to 22-0 at halftime before Percy Harvin returned the opening kick of the second half for a TD to make it 29-0.

Peyton Manning uncharacteristically struggled in this game, turning the ball over three times and failing to score a single point until the final play of the third quarter. He was defeated by Russell Wilson, who was much more efficient in the blowout, including a 123 passer rating.

