Which is the worst team in the NFL?

Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2020-2021 NFL Season with a (1-15) record and secured the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jacksonville obtained the worst record when the New York Jets went on a two game winning streak at the end of the season. Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping that the future will be bright for them.

Jacksonville would fire head coach Doug Marrone after the 2020 NFL Season. They would replace him with one of the greatest college football head coaches in Urban Meyer. Meyer has done everything that could be done at the college level and will look to continue that in the NFL.

Lets take a look at how the Jacksonville Jaguars can improve from their (1-15) finish in the 2020 NFL Season.

2021 NFL Draft - Jacksonville Jaguars plan

Jacksonville Jaguars have eleven total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. The most important picks out of the eleven are their number one overall pick and the 25th pick in the first round. With this being Urban Meyer's first NFL Draft there is a lot of pressure on him to do well.

Jacksonville can rebuild a lot of their needs with their eleven picks. The first overall pick is basically spoken for with the Jaguars drafting Trevor Lawrence. Now the hard part kicks in where do the Jaguars go with their 25th pick?

Depending on who is sitting there when the Jacksonville Jaguars pick at number 25. Jacksonville can go either offense, defense, or shockingly trade the 25th pick for a better player. Either way Urban Meyer will be under the microscope during the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Free Agency

Jacksonville is projected to have $73 million in cap space for the 2021 NFL Free Agency period. The Jaguars could target top free agents with the amount of cap space that they will have. Jacksonville could address a lot of defensive needs during the 2021 NFL Free Agency period.

2021 NFL Defensive Free Agents for Jacksonville to target:

-- Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

-- Desmond King, CB

-- Shaquill Griffin, CB

-- Anthony Harris, S

-- Leonard Williams, DL

-- Shaquil Barrett, EDGE

Jacksonville may not be able to sign all these projected free agents in 2021 but it will give an idea on how they would improve defensively if they could land a few.

Urban Meyer needs to have a plan and execute it

No matter how much talent the Jacksonville Jaguars have on offense or defense if they do not follow a plan they will not be successful. Urban Meyer could find the best prospects but he needs to come into the 2021 NFL Season with a goal and plan set into place. If he can execute that plan, Jacksonville Jaguars have a good opportunity to be NFL Playoff contenders in 2021.