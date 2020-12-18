Jets vs. Jaguars: Which is the worst team in the NFL?

At 0-13, the New York Jets are the only winless team in the NFL this season, but they may not necessarily be the worst team in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars at 1-12. The Jaguars have played seven teams that have losing records this season. The New York Jets have only played four teams with losing records. The New York Jets have the second toughest schedule in the NFL in 2020.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the 22nd-ranked schedule in the NFL. Jacksonville came through with a huge win in Week 1 over the Indianapolis Colts, but have not had a win since. They have lost a lot of games that they had a chance to win.

Jaguars competing to get a top 3 pick next year

Three games the Jacksonville Jaguars should have won

There are three games that the Jacksonville Jaguars should have won during the 2020 NFL Season. Week 9 at home against the Houston Texans, Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers and Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. In two of those games they blew leads in the second half.

Week 9 vs Houston Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars would come out and score the first touchdown of the game and it would be the only lead they held in the game. Jacksonville would fight hard against the Texans. The Jacksonville Jaguars would make a good comeback but would fall short. The Houston Texans escaped on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25.

Week 10 at Green Bay Packers

The Jacksonville Jaguars would give the Green Bay Packers a run for their money in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL Season. The Jaguars would take the lead on the Packers in the fourth quarter. Aaron Rodgers would find Davante Adams for a go ahead touchdown. Jacksonville would have one more shot but would fail to complete a comeback failing on a fourth down attempt.

Week 13 at Minnesota Vikings

In Week 13 of the 2020 NFL Season, the Jacksonville Jaguars would make a big comeback against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter. James Robinson would rush for a 1 yard touchdown to tie the football game. The Jaguars defense would hold Minnesota on their opening drive and force a punt.

The Jacksonville Jaguars would have the opportunity to win the football game in overtime against the Vikings. Mike Glennon would drop back and throw the football down the field to DJ Chark Jr and it would be intercepted by Minnesota. The Vikings would drive down the field and win the game on a 23 yard field goal.

Comparing the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars

In the 2020 NFL Season, the New York Jets have played nine teams that are in the NFL Playoffs or in the race for the playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars have played six teams that are in the NFL Playoff race. Both teams have two division rivals that are in the playoffs.

Based on current strength of schedule, if both the Jets and Jaguars finish the season 1-15, it will be the Jags that will end up with the number 1 overall pick, not New York.



The Jets final 3 games are Rams, Browns and Patriots

The New York Jets are the worst offensive team in the NFL, but if you look at their schedule it makes sense. The New York Jets have played six teams that are ranked in the top ten in the NFL for defense. The Jaguars have played three teams in the top ten.

When we look at the comparison on paper it makes more sense that the New York Jets are on their way to an 0-16 season. If the Colts would not have folded the fourth quarter the Jaguars would have the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They would lose the tiebreaker between them and the Jets on strength of schedule.

The 0-13 New York Jets are not the worst team in the NFL.

The 1-12 Jacksonville Jaguars are the worst team in football.

This is a debate that will go on for the rest of the season but if we look at the two on paper, the Jaguars lose.