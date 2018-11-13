Who 3 of the 2018 Rock Godz Hall Of Famers think will win the Super Bowl

Dave Ellefson (right) on-stage with Megadeth on the Jagermeister Fall Music Tour

The 6th Annual Rock Godz Hall Of Fame Awards will take place on Sunday, November 18th at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California. The ceremony celebrates the unsung heroes behind rock & roll's most legendary musicians and most famous instrumentation on chart-topping albums.

In turn, rock & roll legends will honor their own during a celebration of music with passion and talent at its core, bringing recognition to the lesser-known musicians who built the legacy of rock music.

All Rock Godz Hall Of Fame inductees are selected by inductee alumni, their peers, which continues to make the organization highly respected by the music community. This year’s awards show will be opened with live musical performances and throughout the evening inductees will perform tributes to their biggest hits. The evening will also feature appearances from current alumni, special guests, surprise performances, and a one-of-a-kind all-star jam of past and present inductees will close the event.

Noted co-founder Cindy Landeen says: “Our mission is to acknowledge the contributions of a group of stunningly gifted musicians and professionals who flew under the radar while delivering to the world music that has orchestrated the soundtrack of many lives.

"We believe that these virtuosos, maestros and those working in the trenches behind the scenes need not wait any longer to be recognized and acknowledged for their part. In the day they may have been relatively unknown to the music world and fans at large, but the Rock Godz Hall Of Fame has purposely taken on the challenge and goal of celebrating their achievements.”

All Rock Godz Hall Of Fame events and initiatives are funded by ticket sales, sponsorships, volunteers and those who choose to support the mission. More on the institution itself can be found online at www.rockgodzhalloffame.com.

I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with three 2018 inductees of the Rock Godz Hall Of Fame. These included bassist Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones, Sting, Miles Davis), producer and sound designer Alan Howarth (the first six Star Trek movies, Back To The Future, Raiders Of The Lost Ark), and Megadeth co-founder Dave Ellefson. Congratulations are indeed in order for Jones, Howarth and Effelson, whose work you have undoubtedly heard on many occasions.

So who do these 2018 Rock Godz Hall Of Famers believe will be winning the 2018 NFL Super Bowl?

Darryl Jones: I have no idea as I’m not an avid football fan, but I am a Chicagoan, so I hope my home team does well this year. Go Bears!

Dave Ellefson: As a kid who grew up loving all things L.A. on TV, wouldn't it be cool if the Rams took it?

Alan Howarth: The Cleveland Browns.