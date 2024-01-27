Who are the 49ers-Lions announcers on FOX? NFC Championship Game coverage explored

The San Francisco 49ers will square off against the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 28. The highly-anticipated playoff matchup is scheduled to commence at 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be in the booth on FOX. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters.

Burkhardt will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Olsen will provide color commentary for the 49ers-Lions clash on Sunday.

2024 NFC Championship game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions injury report

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy will start for the hosts in the 2024 NFC Championship game

The San Francisco 49ers finished as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They took down the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round but have a few injury concerns heading into the Conference Championship game

The hosts have listed Kalia Davis (ankle) and Oren Burks (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's matchup. Star quarterback Brock Purdy will start as the 49ers' quarterback against the Lions.

The Detroit Lions took down the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round before beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round. However, Dan Campbell's team will be without Jonah Jackson (guard) and Kalif Raymond (knee) for the trip to San Francisco.

The visitors have also listed Hendon Hooker (tooth) and Chase Lucas (illness) as questionable. Jared Goff will start as Detroit's quarterback for the NFC Championship game

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions? TV schedule and live stream details for 2024 NFC Championship game

The San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions NFL playoff game will air nationally on FOX. Fans without cable access can live stream the contest on Fubo TV.

Game : San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

: San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions Stadium : Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Date : Sunday, Jan. 28

: Sunday, Jan. 28 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming: Fubo TV