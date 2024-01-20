Who are the 49ers-Packers announcers on FOX? NFL's NFC Divisional Round Game coverage explored

The San Francisco 49ers lock horns with the Green Bay Packers in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs on Saturday. The highly anticipated NFC Divisional Round game commences at 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be in the booth on FOX. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters. Burkhardt will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Olsen will provide color commentary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers injury report for NFC Divisional Round game

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy will start in the NFL Playoff game against the Packers.

🏈 Get in the game with our NFL Playoff Predictor. Blend games & predictions, shape playoff outcomes! 🏆

The San Francisco 49ers finished as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and automatically qualified for the Divisional Round. However, they have ruled out defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) for their first postseason game.

They have also listed Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) as questionable and will continue with Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers took down the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round to make the Divisional playoffs. However, Matt LaFleur's team will be without Kingsley Enagbare (knee) for their second postseason game.

The Packers have listed Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), AJ Dillon (neck/thumb), Isaiah McDuffie (neck) and Daniel Whelan (illness) as questionable. Jordan Love will lead the offense.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers? TV schedule and live stream details for NFC Divisional Round game

The San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers NFL playoff game will air nationally on FOX. Fans without cable access can live stream the contest on Fubo TV.

Game : San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Stadium : Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Date : Saturday, Jan. 20

: Saturday, Jan. 20 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming: Fubo TV