Who do the 49ers play next? San Francisco's NFL Divisional Round schedule explained

The San Francisco 49ers now know their first opponent in the NFL Playoffs this season. Kyle Shanahan's team received a bye in the Wild Card round after finishing as the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 12-5 record.

The 49ers will play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round next. The crunch postseason game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Packers, who finished as the No. 7 seed in the NFC, beat the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys 48-32 in the Wild Card round on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. It was a big upset, as Dallas, who won the NFC East title, was tipped to make a deep run in the postseason.

However, Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love delivered the goods in his first playoff game. The Packers signal-caller completed 16-of-21 passes for 272 yards with three touchdowns to put his team into the postseason's second round.

Notably, the 49ers will be well-rested for their Divisional Round game against the Packers. However, Green Bay has momentum on its side. Hence, it's safe to say that we have a mouthwatering clash on our hands.

NFL Playoffs: How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Divisional Round game?

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers NFL playoff game will air nationally on FOX. Fans without cable access can livestream the contest on Fubo TV.

Game : San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Stadium : Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Date : Saturday, Jan. 15

: Saturday, Jan. 15 Start Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming: Fubo TV

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The San Francisco 49ers last won the Super Bowl in 2020. Since winning the Lombardi Trophy in 1996, they have made it to the big game thrice but finished as runners-up on all three occasions.

Furthermore, San Francisco has faced Green Bay nine times in the postseason. They hold a 5-4 head-to-head record over the Packers in the NFL Playoffs, while winning the last four fixtures.