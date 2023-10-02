Who are the 5 highest-paid Chiefs players in 2023? Ranking the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and co

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII thanks to a close-fought win over the San Francisco 49ers in the big game. With a talented pool of athletes, the Chiefs boast a well-paid roster during the 2023 NFL season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones are some of the prominent names on this list.

Top 5 highest-paid Kansas City Chiefs players this year

Here's a list of the highest-paid players on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 season, according to Spotrac.

5. Travis Kelce, Tight End - $14,312,500 per year

Arguably the best pass-catching tight end of his generation, Travis Kelce needs no introduction in NFL circles. Kelce is a perennial All-Pro nod, a regular Pro Bowl game attendee, and Patrick Mahomes favorite target.

Travis Kelce earns an average salary of $14,312,500 per year. The accomplished pass catcher is on a four-year $57,250,000 contract that expires in 2026.

4. Joe Thuney, Guard - $16,000,000 per year

Joe Thuney is one of the best players at his position, and he earns a salary befitting his Pro Bowl-level talent.

The chiseled veteran earns $16,000,000 per year with the Chiefs and is tied to the franchise till 2026. Thuney is critical to the Chiefs' O-line, so it's no surprise that he inked a five-year $80,000,000 in 2021.

3. Chris Jones, Defensive Tackle - $19,500,000 per year

There were a lot of rumors that Chris Jones was going to hold out from playing for the Chiefs until he got an improved salary ahead of the 2023 season.

However, the Chiefs front office acted fast and signed the seasoned veteran to a short-term deal worth $19,500,000 for the 2023 season. Jones will be aiming to live up to his All-Pro-caliber talent in 2023.

2. Jawaan Taylor, Right Tackle - $20,000,000

Juwan Taylor is a vital part of the Chiefs’ offense, as he is tasked with making sure that Patrick Mahomes stays safe from nasty hits. So far, Taylor has done a solid job at that. Hence, he truly deserves his $20,000,000 per-year contract.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback - $45,000,000

Was it ever in doubt? Of course, the best player in the NFL would be the highest-paid player on the team, and he has led to two Super Bowl rings in his distinguished career.

Patrick Mahomes is by far the most popular player in the NFL and arguably the greatest player ever in the history of the NFL. His $45,000,000 per-year contract actually feels like a bargain compared to what some of his peers earn. It's a good thing that he's signed until at least the 2032 season.

Top 5 lowest-paid Kansas City Chiefs players in 2023

While we have shone the light on the highest-paid players on the Kansas City Chiefs, it's only fitting that we list out to the players at the other end of the spectrum. Here are the lowest-paid Chiefs' players per year in 2023.

5. Justyn Ross, Wide Receiver - $853,333 per year

Ross is the lowest-ranked wideout on the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart and currently earns $853,333 per year.

4. Malik Herring, Defensive End - $816,667 per year

Herring is a backup defensive end with the country's best team. He earns a tidy $816,667 to perform that role. The vet is currently signed to a deal that expires in 2024.

3. Nazeeh Johnson, Cornerback - $787,500 per year

Another minimum-salary player is Nazeeh Johnson, a backup cornerback with Andy Reid's team. Nazeeh Johnson earns $787,500 per year and is on a two-year $1,575,000 that expires in 2024.

2. Jack Cochrane, Linebacker - $787,500 per year

Linebacker Jack Cochrane is a part of the Chiefs' defensive unit. He earns $787,500 per year and is a relief backup for the Chiefs.

1. Mike Caliendo, Guard - $750,000 per year

Mike Caliendo joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Caliendo won a Super Bowl in his first year and earned a decent $750,000 per year for his efforts.