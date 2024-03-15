Who is Aaron Donald's wife Erica? All about Rams star's personal life as 8-time All-Pro DT announces retirement

After spending ten years with the Los Angeles Rams, defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently announced his retirement from the National Football League.

Donald, 32, played his whole career with the Rams after the team selected him in the first round of the 2014 draft. He will get more time to spend with his family now that he is retiring.

Donald is a renowned game-breaker on the football field but is seen as composed off the field. Considering he has retired from the league, let's learn more about Erica Donald, his wife.

Donald met his wife Erica in 2015, a year after he was drafted. Erica had begun working for the Rams in player involvement and community relations.

Before that, Erica had graduated with a bachelor's degree in public relations and mass communication from Louisiana State University. She was the president of the student activities board while she was a student, lending her leadership experience.

Erica's LinkedIn profile says she was also the vice president of player relationships at Game1, a multimedia studio focusing on the fusion of Hollywood and sports.

Additionally, Erica worked as an executive at Donda Sports, which Kanye West founded and with whom Aaron Donald inked a contract in May 2022. Erica and Aaron decided to cut ties with Donda Sports in October 2022 in response to antisemitic remarks made by Kanye West.

Erica Donald has been responsible for Aaron Donald's marketing strategy since 2022.

According to PEOPLE, Donald, 32, proposed to his wife twice—once without a ring and once with one.

"He proposed to me for the first time after four months of dating," Erica told PEOPLE, adding that Donald had initially asked her to marry him while on vacation but had not yet given her a ring.

"It was my birthday on the second occasion that he did it." Erica revealed.

Aaric is the couple's first kid, and they announced last year that they were expecting their second child together. Erica is also the stepmother of Donald's two children from an earlier relationship.

Does Aaron Donald have a Super Bowl ring?

Aaron Donald was chosen in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams with the 13th overall choice. He was drafted following his time as a collegiate football player at Pittsburgh.

Throughout the following ten seasons, Donald was selected to ten Pro Bowls. He won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight All-Pro selections, one Defensive Rookie of the Year award and one Super Bowl ring.

The Rams franchise record for career sacks is held by Donald, who concluded his career with 111 sacks. He also racked up 543 tackles, 176 tackles for loss, 24 forced fumbles and 21 passes defended in 154 career regular-season games.

All indications suggest that Donald will be elected to the Hall of Fame on the first ballot when the moment arrives. And responses to his announcement of retirement seem to confirm that prediction.

Aaron Donald's decision to leave the NFL is a significant loss for the organization. He will always be regarded as one of the all-time greats because of his lasting impact on the game.