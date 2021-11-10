Who is Aaron Rodgers married to? Packers QB's relationship status with actress Shailene Woodley

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made headlines off the field recently with his COVID-19 "scandal". He was forced to miss the Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after he contracted COVID. Aaron Rodgers had stated months earlier in an interview that he was vaccinated ahead of the season. It turned out he was not vaccinated but was still "immunized," jeopardizing his status for the next several games. Rodgers said he was allergic to certain substances in the vaccine and was going through other means to protect himself against COVID.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Aaron Rodgers was asked in late August if he’s vaccinated and this was his answer:

It's been an avalanche since then, with Aaron Rodgers appearing on The Pat McAfee Show to tell his side of the story. It led to him combing through what he called lies in the news, and things quickly turned political.

The NFL has fined both him and the Packers for breaking COVID protocols and guidelines as Aaron Rodgers attended team activities and events while unvaccinated. Through all of this, is there someone Aaron Rodgers can rely on? He does, and her name is Shailene Woodley.

Tanya Ray Fox @TanyaRayFox Pat McAfee asked Aaron Rodgers which doctors he consulted “besides Dr. Joe Rogan” and Rodgers said “I definitely talked with about a dozen friends of mine who dealt with COVID then said “hate is not gonna bring us out of this pandemic”



Is Aaron Rodgers married to Shailene Woodley?

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are not husband and wife, but they are engaged to be married. The couple got together sometime in the second half of 2020, and there was much speculation about their relationship early on. Shailene Woodley announced while on The Tonight Show in February that she and Aaron Rodgers are indeed engaged.

Shailene Woodley, best known for her roles on The Secret Life of the American Teenager and the Divergent movie series, has spoken up in support of Aaron Rodgers amid his "scandal."

Woodley took to Instagram to call out a British tabloid for falsely accusing Aaron Rodgers of breaking protocol again. Woodley stated that the man in the photos taken by the tabloid was not Aaron Rodgers; he was at home, where he had been required to stay under the NFL's protocol.

Woodley also brought a bit of humor to the situation with her following comment about the man in the photos believed to be Aaron Rodgers:

"For those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and shitty media, it's no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f*****g planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. Go ahead, zoom in...I know Aaron's body VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this random dude, are a LOT bigger. ;)."

As a result of her comments, the story and the photos were taken down by the British tabloid. So while Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are not a married couple, the quarterback does have someone reliable in his corner.

Aaron Rodgers' previous celebrity relationships

This is not the first celebrity who Aaron Rodgers has had a serious relationship with. From 2014 to 2017, Rodgers was in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn. Munn is known for her roles on HBO's The Newsroom and for playing Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse.

A year after the two split, Aaron Rodgers formed a power couple with former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. The relationship lasted until 2020; that's when he apparently met Shailene Woodley some months later.

