Who is Aaron Rodgers’ personal assistant, Kevin Lanflisi? All about Jets QB’s special friendship with former roommate

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the most well-known sportspeople on the planet, and with that, comes a lot of work. Sometimes, help is needed, and for Rodgers, that comes in the form of former roommate Kevin Lanflisi.

Not much is known about Lanflisi. No one had even heard of him until Rodgers said that he was the person who was his right-hand man per ghgossip.com.

Their relationship had caused a stir a while back, and we will now delve into that.

Aaron Rodgers' friendship with Kevin Lanflisi

The pair were often seen together regularly at media events, and due to Lanflisi being Rodgers' personal assistant, naturally, he was with the then-Green Bay Packers quarterback all the time.

But, of course, this created a media storm as rumors ran wild that the pair were dating. This was due in part to both not being open about their dating lives and always being together (Lanflisi, by being Rodgers' assistant, obviously was always with the QB).

Rodgers denied the claim that he and Lanflisi were in a relationship, and throughout the years, Rodgers has been in relationships with women, and Lanflisi has also reportedly done the same.

What Aaron Rodgers said has to be taken at face value. The pair are nothing more than close friends, and it's unclear if he is still serving as Rodgers' assistant.

Lanflisi's closeness with Rodgers is what made him famous, but he has stayed out of the spotlight, as little is known about his life.

Aaron Rodgers now a New York Jet

New York Jets training camp

After spending nearly two decades with the Packers, Rodgers is now a New York Jet and has been tasked with taking the team to the playoffs.

The Jets were close last season before a collapse, and with Rodgers leading the team, many think that they are in the Super Bowl bubble.

With such a talented roster on both sides of the ball and Rodgers leading the way for the offense, expectations are high for what the team can do in 2023.

Whether or not that ends in Super Bowl glory is unknown, but getting to the postseason has to be the bare minimum for the Jets this season.