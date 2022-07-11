Who is Abbey Gile? Zach Wilson's former GF makes damning accusation against Jets QB

It looks to be all but over between New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and Abbey Gile. The duo were high school sweethearts prior to their breakup. Gile, who is currently attending Utah State University, excels as part of the school’s dance troupe.

The couple did not openly state their separation, and instead covertly removed each other from their respective Instagram accounts at the beginning of the year. However, their separation has now returned to the forefront after explosive claims from Gile that Zach Wilson slept with his mom's best friend.

The shocking allegations surfaced when Gile's new boyfriend, Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne, posted a snap of her on his Instagram. Milne and Wilson were college teammates at BYU.

One person commented on the Instagram photo, calling her a "homie hopper," which is someone who quickly dates their ex's best friend after a split. Abbey then commented back that the Jets quarterback was the reason behind their break-up. Stating that he had a rendezvous behind her back, commenting:

“He was sleeping with his mom's best friend... that's the real homie hopper."

bo (tonesetter) 🧳 @tezah__ it brings me no joy to report that……..



Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. it brings me no joy to report that……..Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. https://t.co/0bjqxj7cnz

Since the dramatic separation, Gile looks to have disabled her Instagram account, while the quarterback has not made a public remark on the allegation.

Zach Wilson and Abbey Gile as a couple

When Wilson was selected during the 2021 NFL Draft, Gile was by his side. She spoke of how important the quarterback was to her at the time, saying:

“#1 on the field AND #1 in my heart.”

In August 2019 for his 20th birthday, she praised his work ethic at the time, commenting:

“He’s the most selfless, kind, and hardworking person I know." “I’m the luckiest girl in the world & I have no idea what I did to deserve him.”

The former BYU quarterback was drafted third overall by the Jets, starting 13 games in his rookie season. He threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

It looks like he's moved on off the field, having been seen with TikTok influencer Nicolette Dellanno. We'll soon see how he plays in his sophomore season in 2022.

