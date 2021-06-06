Who is Adam Coon? Tennessee Titans sign world champion wrestler

Adam Coon is a 26-year-old Olympic wrestler who will now make the transition to the NFL. Coon was born November 14, 1994, in his hometown of Fowlerville, Michigan. His parents Dana Coon and Dan Coon have three children together, Adam, Rachel and Madeline.

Adam Coon graduated from Fowlerville High School in 2013 and went on to attend the University of Michigan. Coon wrestled and majored in aerospace engineering. The former Wolverine has had an extremely successful wrestling career.

Adam Coon comes from a wrestling family with his dad wrestling at Alma College. When looking into his personal life, everything seems private with no relevant information.

How did Adam Coon become an Olympic Wrestler?

2016 U.S. Olympic Team Wrestling Trials - Day 2

Adam Coon was a four-time Michigan state wrestling champion during his high school wrestling career at Fowlerville High School. Coon was the second-ranked recruit in the country and the number one heavyweight coming out of high school. His accomplishments on the wrestling mat at Fowlerville landed him an opportunity with the University of Michigan.

Big time football guy Adam Coon pic.twitter.com/LIIOq63Zpa — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 4, 2021

While at Michigan, Adam Coon continued his success from high school. He was runner-up at the 2015 NCAA Championships and 2018 NCAA Championships and finished third at the 2016 NCAA Championships. Adam Coon has an impressive record at Michigan with a 61-12 tournament record and an overall record of 116-15.

Adam Coon earned a spot on the men's Olympic wrestling team by winning his weight class in Forth Worth, Texas. Although Coon made the Olympic team, it didn't secure him a spot at the Tokyo Olympics this year. If Coon wanted to compete in the Olympics, he had to make it to the finals in the Olympic qualifiers but failed to do so as he lost to Ukraine's Mykola Kuchmii.

What did Adam Coon accomplish while wrestling in college?

2016 U.S. Olympic Team Wrestling Trials - Day 2

Adam Coon's Career accomplishments at Michigan

Three-time NCAA All-American in 2015, 2016, and 2018

Two-time NCAA finalist in 2015 and 2018

Two-time Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational heavyweight champion in 2013 and 2017

Ranks 22nd in wins at the University of Michigan with 116 wins

Ranks sixth in career win percentage in Michigan history with a win percentage of .885

Three-time Academic All-Big Ten and three-time NWCA All-Academic

2014 Junior World bronze medalist in both Greco-Roman and Freestyle

How did Adam Coon's wrestling background help him get to the NFL?

2016 U.S. Olympic Team Wrestling Trials - Day 2

Adam Coon hasn't played a snap in a football game since high school. He was an all-state linebacker and an offensive lineman at Fowlerville High School. The transition from Olympic wrestling to the NFL will not be as hard as some may think.

Titans agree to terms with decorated wrestler Adam Coon



Details 📰 » https://t.co/Pb78HXWZCs — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 4, 2021

Football and wrestling have some similarities. Wrestling is all about technique, quickness and leverage. To play on an NFL offensive line, a player should possess those skills to be successful.

The Tennessee Titans are going to be surprised when Adam Coon suits up and makes his debut. He will not have to get into shape because wrestlers are usually in top condition. Adam Coon will show the Titans that he possesses the right skill set with his hand skills, technique, speed, and leverage to be a great offensive lineman.

The hardest part about the transition will be learning about the blocking schemes and the playbook for Coon. It'll be interesting to see how he does during OTAs and make the final roster for the Tennessee Titans.

Enjoying Sportskeeda's coverage? Take a quick 30-second survey to help us deliver the best content around NFL & College Football. Click here!

Edited by jay.loke710