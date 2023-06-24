Who is Adrian Martinez’s girlfriend Marisa? All you need to know about former Nebraska QB’s life

Adrian Martinez is enjoying life as an NFL quarterback, and his girlfriend Marisa might be the one he has to thank the most. At least, if you believe what he has previously posted on his Instagram account when wishing her a happy birthday, saying it was her who made him the happiest.

Adrian Martinez was born and went to school in California. However, where he really made his name was in Nebraska, where he became the starting quarterback of the famed Cornhuskers program. There was one native, though, who was not so much into football and did not know much about him.

Marisa Weichel, from Papillion, Nebraska was a fan of the university but did not take much interest in football. Perhaps that explained why she was not in awe of the quarterback when they met up. Instead, as she told to the Kansas State Collegian,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I kind of knew who he was because I’m from Nebraska, but I was never really the biggest football fan. It was in the summer, some people had some people over, and we kind of just hit it off.”

As the Adrian Martinez confirmed, it was because she did not see him just as the Nebraska quarterback, that she could see the real person inside him. He commented,

“For me, it was hard to find people who didn’t just see me as ‘The Nebraska Quarterback'. She got to know ‘the person’ really quickly, drew it out of me. That’s what she likes the most about me, and I love that. That goes a long way for me and is part of the reason why I love her so much. She loves me for me, and not because of the way I play on the football field.”

Even after Marisa Weichel and Adrian Martinez started dating, there was a problem they were in different places. At the time, Marisa, a soccer player was playing all the way away in Texas Tech. She was far from her family and her new love. It was especially exacerbated during the pandemic as they were apart for 4-5 months.

She then made the decision to move closer to both her family and Adrian and chose to attend Kansas State. She said,

“It’s amazing. I wanted to come closer to home, but he was part of that reason too. Seeing him in person is like a mental break I think for the both of us. With school and both of our sports, it can be a lot, so honestly, when we’re together, we’ll talk about our days and then say, ‘OK, we’re not talking about sports anymore.’ You have to give yourself that break. He’s really helped me be able to do that. It helps me enjoy it more.”

With her being in Kansas State and him being in Nebraska, the distance became lesser for both of them. But it seems like Adrian Martinez was not even content with that. Because in the final year of his college career, he entered the transfer portal and moved from Nebraska to Kansas State.

Despite joining Marisa at Kansas State, Adrian Martinez remains a Nebraska favorite

Now that Adrian Martinez is joining the Detroit Lions, it marks a new chapter for him after his stint at Kansas State. In the intervening period, before he was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the team, he also proposed to Marisa, who is now officially his fiancee.

But it is clear that his love for Nebraksa, beyond his fiancee, also extends to the program that was his home for three years. He recently had a yard sale in the state selling his Cornhuskers gear.

Adrian Martinez @MartinezTheQB YARD SALE!! Tomorrow, June 23rd @ 12567 S 80th St

Papillion, NE 68046

Selling TONS of Husker gear… 20$ and under!! 8am - 2pm, see y’all there! YARD SALE!! Tomorrow, June 23rd @ 12567 S 80th StPapillion, NE 68046Selling TONS of Husker gear… 20$ and under!! 8am - 2pm, see y’all there! https://t.co/QDEWI5Cdvl

What was supposed to be a sale until 2 PM was closed by 10:15 AM, as he confirmed in a subsequent tweet, thus confirming he remains a fan favorite. And by the looks of it, he will keep returning to Nebraska. After all, the yard sale did not take place in Lincoln, where the Cornhuskers play, but in Papillion, where Marisa is from.

Poll : 0 votes