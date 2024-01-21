Who is Aidan Hutchinson’s sister Aria? All about Lions star’s family member

Aidan Hutchinson, a defensive end, played a pivotal role in helping the Detroit Lions reach the NFC divisional round where the Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Amid Hutchinson's impressive outings, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his sister, Aria.

Aria was born on Feb. 3, 1998, and is the middle child of Melissa and Chris Hutchinson. Apart from her younger brother, Aidan, she also has an elder sister named Mia.

Aria grew up in Plymouth, Michigan, and attended Divine Child High School. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 2021 with a degree in neuroscience.

According to her Instagram page, Aria is pursuing further studies in medicine at Wayne State University and is expected to graduate in 2027. Her bio also says that she is the founder of Project InPower, a nonprofit organization that provides survivors of human trafficking and abuse with tools to aid in their healing journey. Some of those means include teaching them yoga, meditation and Taekwondo for self-defense.

Apart from excelling in medicine, Aria is blessed with beauty. In May 2022, she won Miss Michigan USA.

Aria is in a relationship with long-time partner Cam Kostus. She often uploads pictures of herself and Kostus together on Instagram.

A look at Aidan Hutchinson's stats this season

Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson is having a strong run with the Detroit Lions this season. The defensive end racked up 51 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass breakups and one interception in 17 regular season games, helping the Lions win the NFC North and earning a Pro Bowl nod in the process.

Hutchinson continued his good run in the postseason, recording six tackles, including two sacks, in Detroit's narrow 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round.

Detroit will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round on Sunday, and Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick of the 2022 draft, is expected to play a key role for the Lions.