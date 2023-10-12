Who is Alex Anzalone's wife Lindsey Cooper? All about Lions LB's personal life

NFL player Alex Anzalone competes for the Detroit Lions. The New Orleans Saints picked him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The linebacker is currently in the spotlight after he talked about his parents' attempts to flee Israel after Hamas attacked the nation. Following this incident, fans are actively looking up information about his personal life. Here are all the details about Lindsey Cooper, Anzalone's wife.

Anzalone, 29, got engaged to Lindsey Cooper over the summer of 2018 while still a member of the New Orleans Saints. Lindsey is a former Florida soccer player and the younger sister of former NFL wide receiver Riley Cooper. From 2010 to 2015, Cooper's older brother was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooper completed her high school education at Clearwater Central Catholic before enrolling at the University of Florida in 2011. After four years, in 2015, she got her Bachelor of Science in Family, Youth, and Community Sciences.

Anzalone and Cooper initially became friends while they were at the University of Florida, where she played defense for the team. Since their relationship began in 2013, the two have remained faithful to each other.

Today, Lindsey works as a realtor. Additionally, she has experience working with Coldwell Banker and Pepine Realty.

Does Alex Anzalone have any children with Lindsey Cooper?

In 2018, Alex Anzalone proposed to Lindsey Cooper while on holiday in Turks & Caicos. In June 2019, one year after getting engaged, the couple wed in a formal ceremony at the Harborside Chapel in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Cooper became pregnant in 2020. Their first child, Cooper Ashton Anzalone, was born in January 2021.

Currently, the couple only have one child together. Copper took their young son to see his father in NFL action for the first time in November 2021.