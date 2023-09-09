Who are Amon-Ra St. Brown’s brothers Equanimeous and Osiris? A look into Lions’ star WR’s family

Amon-Ra St. Brown made an impact during the Detroit Lions’ season-opening victory against the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday, September 8. The former USC standout had six catches out of nine targets for 71 yards and a touchdown.

It’s a great start to his 2023 NFL season, one year after he earned his first Pro Bowl selection. The California native finished the 2022 season with 106 catches for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. But football talent might be innate in their family because he has two brothers playing the same sport.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Meet Amon-Ra St. Brown’s brothers with equally fascinating names

History buffs will notice that Amon-Ra St. Brown’s name was derived from the chief of the Egyptian gods. It came from two separate gods, the creation god Amun and the sun god Ra. The Egyptians combined them into one between the 16th and 11th centuries BC.

Perhaps his name has helped him deliver god-like performances on the football field. Despite being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he finished his rookie season with 912 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season, he became the second wide receiver from the 2021 draft class to make it to the Pro Bowl. St. Brown earned the individual distinction before first-rounders Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Rashod Bateman, and Kadarius Toney did.

However, he isn’t the only one carrying the St. Brown legacy in football. His older brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, plays for the Chicago Bears. The Green Bay Packers drafted him in 2018 after playing three seasons at Notre Dame.

Equanimeous got his name because his father had a friend who used that name for a character in the book he was writing. After hearing that name, which means “composed,” the St. Brown patriarch vowed to use it for his first son.

When you think his name isn’t Egyptian-inspired, his full name is Equanimeous Tristan Imhotep J. St. Brown. Imhotep was Pharaoh Djoser’s chancellor, architect of Djoser’s step pyramid, and high priest of Ra.

Finally, the third brother, Osiris, is two years older than Amon-Ra St. Brown. After being a four-star recruit from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, he played for Stanford University from 2018 to 2020.

While his name means “powerful,” he wasn’t good enough to play in the NFL after finishing with only 474 yards and a touchdown in three seasons with the Stanford Cardinals.

Who are Amon-Ra St. Brown’s parents?

Their father, John Brown, is a two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilding champion. He was the one who instilled weight-lifting sessions in his sons before they reached ten years old. John also had a football background but traded the sport for pumping iron.

Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown’s mother, Miriam, is a German native who met John at a 1987 fitness trade show in Cologne. She’s the reason her sons are also fluent in speaking her native language. She also enrolled them at the Lycee International de Los Angeles, where they learned to speak French.