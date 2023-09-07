Who are Amon-Ra St. Brown’s parents John and Miriam? All about Lions WR’s family

Detroit Lions third-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is gearing up to replicate his superb 2022 season after he surprised everyone in the NFL with his talents.

St. Brown surpassed 1,000 receiving yards last year and made the Pro Bowl after being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Other notable players in that draft include Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 pick), Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Micah Parsons and Justin Fields.

Amon was born Oct. 24, 1999, in Anaheim, California to John Brown and Miriam Brown.

John Brown is a two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilder, which no doubt bodes well for St. Brown's physical capabilities. His mother, Miriam, was a former championship athlete in Germany, per fresherslive.com, and we can see his mother's speed in him when on the field.

Amon has two brothers, Equanimeous St. Brown, who is also an NFL receiver, and Osiris St. Brown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown ready to replicate Pro Bowl season

Entering his third NFL season, St. Brown is coming off his second-year leap as he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark with the Lions. In his rookie season, St. Brown showcased his talents as he totaled 912 yards from his 17 games (starting nine).

Part of a Lions offense that ranked fifth in scoring (26.6 points per game) last season, St. Brown was the true leader of it. His 1,161 yards were nearly double the next best on the team (Kalif Raymond with 616), so his importance to Dan Campbell's team can't be understated.

As he enters another year in the NFL, the newest weapon in Jahmyr Gibbs is thought to make things a little easier for Amon-Ra St. Brown as the running back will get a lot of the focus. That should allow Brown and others like Josh Reynolds to do their thing.

While some still aren't sold on the 2023 version of the Lions, others are. After nearly grabbing a playoff spot last season, some see Campbell's team as one of the dark horses in the NFC.

If they are to make a return to the playoffs this year, it will no doubt be Amon-Ra St. Brown who leads the charge.