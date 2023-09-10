Who are the announcers for Broncos vs. Raiders on CBS? All you need to know about NFL Week 1 game coverage 

The Denver Broncos will kickstart their 2023 NFL season by hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The highly-anticipated contest will start at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Tom McCarthy and James Lofton will be in the booth for the Broncos vs. Raiders game, which will be broadcast live on CBS. Jay Feely and Tiffany Blackmon will report on the game from the sidelines.

McCarthy will serve as the play-by-play announcer and Lofton will provide color commentary for the game.

Broncos vs. Raiders injury report

Russell Wilson will start as quarterback for the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Denver Broncos have listed wideout Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) as questionable for the Week 1 game. Although both players have been struggling with injuries, the fact that they only received questionable tags is a good sign for the hosts.

Russell Wilson will start at quarterback for the Broncos. The 34-year-old didn't have the best of starts to his Denver career last season but will be looking to turn things around in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders will be without cornerback Brandon Facyson (shin) and defensive end Chandler Jones (Nir - personal). The visitors have also listed wideout DeAndre Carter (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Raiders will start with Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback. The 31-year-old made the move to Las Vegas after leaving the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason.

NFL Week 1: Where to watch Broncos vs. Raiders?

The Broncos vs. Raiders game will be telecast live on CBS.

Fans without access to cable can watch the matchup live on NFL Plus, Fubo TV and Paramount Plus.

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will emerge victorious in Week 1 of the 2023 season.