The Cleveland Browns will lock horns with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated clash will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be in the booth for the Browns vs. Bengals game, which will be broadcast live on CBS. Evan Washburn will report on the contest from the sidelines.

Eagle will serve as the play-by-play announcer and Davis will provide color commentary for the matchup.

Browns vs. Bengals injury report

Deshaun Watson will for the Browns start in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without defensive end Joseph Ossai who is out with an ankle injury. However, superstar quarterback Joe Burrow should be available to start after overcoming a calf issue.

Burrow will be the key for the Bengals if they want to come away from Cleveland with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns have listed Juan Thornhill as questionable for the Week 1 game. The safety has been dealing with a calf injury and if he is unavailable to play, it would mean that veteran safety Rodney McCloud would get the start in his place.

However, the good news for the Browns is that cornerback Denzel Ward cleared the concussion protocol and should be good to go on Sunday.

NFL 2023 Week 1: Where to watch Browns vs. Bengals?

The Bengals vs. Browns game will be telecast live on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The match will be carried by Local 12 (WKRC-TV) in Cincinnati and Channel 7 (WHIO-TV) in Dayton, Ohio. Fans in Lexington, Kentucky can view to game on Channel 27 (WKYT-TV).

Fans without access to cable can live stream the Bengals vs. Browns game on Paramount+, NFL+ and Fubo TV.