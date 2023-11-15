Who are the announcers for Week 11 TNF, SNF, and MNF? NFL coverage and TV schedule explored

The ongoing NFL regular season is getting more exciting each week. Teams are outperforming their preseason expectations, and there are some grossly underperforming entering Week 11. The league has served up a few classics, and we don't expect a letdown in NFL Week 11.

Here are the announcers for the Week 11 Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football games.

Thursday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Sunday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Amanda Renner

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

New York Giants at Washington Commanders: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Monday Night Football

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

NFL Week 11 Thursday Night Football announcers for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung will announce the Thursday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. This team will be tasked with bringing in-depth analysis before, during, and in the immediate aftermath of the NFL game.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will headline the Week 11 TNF football game. Both teams come into the game with winning records and are quarterbacked by top-tier NFL QBs Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, respectively.

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) are coming off a surprise loss to the Houston Texans in a Week 10 SNF game. The Texans won 30-27 and thus ended their four-game winning streak up to that point. Hence, Joe Burrow. and Co would love nothing more than to beat their historic rivals, the Ravens, in order to get back on track.

On the other hand, the Ravens are one of the most in-form teams in the NFL. Led by Lamar Jackson and a host of talented offensive and defensive studs, the Ravens have a 7-3 record to start the year. They are fresh off a 31-33 loss over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, and they'll need to be more defensively astute if they want to beat the Bengals on Thursday.

How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens?

Here's what you need to know about the TNF game:

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Live stream: Prime Video, FuboTV and DAZN

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET